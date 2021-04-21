PAULDING — The Paulding County Fair here — Ohio's first — will be going forward this June.
That was the word delivered by Dan Howell, president of the county fair board, during a recent county commissioners meeting.
Minutes of the session were provided to The Crescent-News on Tuesday.
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Howell told the C-N that all state guidelines for the fair — scheduled from June 12-19 — will be observed. This will include a face mask requirement and social distancing measures.
"Just don't congregate in large groups is all we're asking and all the governor is asking," said Howell.
He noted that a "full line of entertainment" is planned in the grandstand and in the senior pavilion area. But Howell isn't sure about crowd sizes.
"We will be allowing as much as possible," he said. "The numbers change all the time, so I don't want to comment on what the numbers are as of right now."
A rehabbed grandstand at the county fairgrounds on the west end of Paulding will await fairgoers. This will include new composite flooring, according to Howell.
This project was made possible through donations and $50,000 from a state capital grant.
"It will be completed by the fair," said Howell. "We'll be finishing up in the next couple weeks."
During commissioners' session, Howell noted that the "grandstand is looking wonderful from the renovations," according to the meeting minutes. He also explained that "the fair board is so appreciative of all the donations that they have received to make these much-needed renovations happen."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• opened bids on street improvements in Latty, to be funded at least partially with community development block grant funds. Bids were received from Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $76,917.66; Geddis Paving & Excavating Inc., Toledo, $77,054.42; and The Shelly Company, Findlay, $77,875.29. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
• received Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers' jail report for March. He noted that 66 inmates (47 male and 19 female) served 760 days in Paulding County Jail during the month for an average stay of 11.5 days per inmate. Some 2,062 meals were served in March.
• met with Defiance County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss closing on the land transaction for properties at 451 McDonald Pike (the former Fritz House) and 900 Fairground Drive (Parc Lane).
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• met with Priscilla Kadolph, editor of the Paulding Progress.
