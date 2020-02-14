PAULDING — A Paulding County committee convened to discuss the future of EMS service held its first meeting here Thursday night at the Black Swamp Nature Center.
The committee focused on two main options to remedy a countywide problem with providing EMS coverage during daytime hours. One is Paulding County Hospital’s employment of a full-time, on-call paramedic for 12 hours, five days a week — to be stationed anywhere in the county — while the other is a “public safety officer” with EMT capabilities employed by the sheriff’s office.
Paulding County Commissioner Tony Zartman, who chaired Thursday’s meeting, asked Ronald Goedde of Paulding County Hospital and Sheriff Jason Landers — both of whom were in attendance — to put together cost estimates for each position.
“... realize the hospital is here just to help if you all need it,” said Goedde. “We have six different ambulance services, and in no way shape or form do we want to take over or anything like this. But if we can help in any way, we’re here to help.”
Landers indicated his support for the hospital option, telling the committee if something would be worked out “under the hospital,” it would just just “make my day. If I don’t have to try to employ someone to do this stuff, that makes me happy. I think when we’re talking about the medical piece, I have no business managing EMTs and paramedics. I don’t know anything about them.”
However, he added that “I’ll learn what I have to if I have to; I don’t really want to. So, my vote would be focusing toward the hospital ... .”
Committee members, composed of county and hospital officials, as well as those from the villages and some townships, agreed that the most difficult time to deploy adequate EMS help is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through-Friday.
As such, Paulding EMS Coordinator David Foltz said a full-time EMT or paramedic should be on duty five days a week for 12 hours a day at a “minimum” or “starting point.”
“Typically when we have our problems is during the day,” he said.
One question raised Thursday was how to attract new EMTs, most of whom would serve as volunteers or with very low pay, as in Paulding’s case.
Training costs are one thing which make that challenging, according to committee members, but finding volunteers generally has become difficult.
Foltz noted his involvement in recruiting efforts in recent years, but it’s difficult because “people don’t want to volunteer.”
Landers suggested that a booth for recruiting purposes be set up during a high school senior career day scheduled for April 7 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
While Zartman said he believes the above options are “the only two viable,” Foltz suggested consider the hiring of part-timers. Committee members also noted the possibility of a rotating schedule among departments, if part-time employees were added.
Ultimately, any option will require additional funding, perhaps through a countywide levy. Zartman noted that a 1-mill levy would generate approximately $230,000 annually.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein said any levy proposal would require unity among committee members.
“If it comes to a cost where there has to be a levy,” he said, “it’s going to take everybody in this room to buy into to sell it the people. It’s not going to come out of our office, and automatically pass. The need is going to have to be expressed by everybody. And when you spread it across the county, I don’t think it’s going to be a huge levy or would be. We don’t know what the cost is yet, but we need enough unity that we all see what we’re going to do.”
The above issues are expected to be discussed further at the committee’s next meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Black Swamp Nature Center.
