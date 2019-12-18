PAULDING — Paulding County Board of Elections officials have announced the successful completion of an audit of votes cast in the Nov. 5 general election, confirming the accuracy of the results.
Director Brenda Crawford explained that the post-election audit of the Nov. 5 general election was held Dec. 2-3. The audit was conducted by the director, deputy director and a bi-partisan team of precinct election officials following the guidelines set out in the Ohio Secretary of State elections official manual.
The paper ballot voting system purchased from Elections System and Software in June was used for the first time in the November election. There were no inconsistencies found in the post-election audit, according to Paulding County officials.
In Ohio, post-election audits are normally required to be conducted following each general election in an even-numbered year and after each presidential primary election. However, with the implementation of new voting equipment in many Ohio counties in 2019, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed all boards of elections to conduct a post-election audit following the November 2019 election in order to further validate election results.
With this additional process, “voters of Paulding County can be confident in the accuracy of the election,” noted county elections officials.
“As new voting machines come to Ohio, we want voters to have the utmost confidence in the accuracy of their elections,” LaRose stated in a press release provided by Paulding County elections officials. “This successful audit confirms the results were correct and goes a long way to ensure Paulding County will be ready for 2020. The confidence of Ohio’s voters is a top priority, so this audit provides an additional assurance that their county’s results are accurate and honest. By requiring this audit, we’re taking that extra step and leaving no doubt that the winners are the winners.”
LaRose visited the Defiance County and Paulding County elections offices a week ago today.
