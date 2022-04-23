PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office hosted a Career Day Showcase event here Wednesday at the county fairgrounds, the first in three years.
Businesses, colleges, not-for profit groups, and government offices displayed and highlighted their businesses to the junior and senior classes from all three Paulding County schools, according to the county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey.
The event ran from 8 a.m.-noon with students arriving at the top of each hour. Vantage Career Center students from Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace schools were invited to attend the first hour. Each school then brought their students on the hour for 45 minutes, Copsey explained.
CHEP-C homeschool students and the public were invited to attend at any time.
“It was great to see the students asking valuable questions about hiring, job duties and getting a better idea of what our local businesses do,” stated PCED Office Manager Karen Schilt. “A few even filled out job applications on the spot! While some left with seasonal or full-time jobs in mind, all left with extra knowledge of what opportunities we have here in Paulding County.”
Students were provided a “passport.” The passports suggested a variety of questions to ask presenting businesses to help create conversation. Each student was invited to talk to a minimum of five businesses and have the business sign their passport.
Completed passports were entered into a drawing for two $25 gift gas cards per school. The cards were sponsored by National Oil & Gas, Inc. They provide fuel to Marathon gas stations all over the county.
“The event far exceeded what we hoped to create and achieve today,” noted Copsey. “The excitement of the businesses and colleges to get in front of the students again was a great positive, but to see the interaction of the students in front of the presenters today, for the first time in years, was worth all of the time and effort put into this event.
“The county business advisory council meetings have provided interaction between the PCED office, county businesses, and school officials and certainly helped facilitate this event coming back. With our office going in and meeting with students a couple times this year, to help prepare them for this event, it seemed to make the students more comfortable with us. The bridges that were built today between students and business leaders was truly impressive to watch.”
This was the first event that the fairly new economic development office staff was able to host since taking their PCED positions. They noted their thankful appreciation for the help of Vicky Steele who has helped prepare this event for the PCED office in the past.
