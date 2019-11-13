ANTWERP — “This is probably the busiest year I’ve ever had,” remarked director Jerry Zielke during the 20th annual Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Banquet.
The banquet was held at Grant’s Reception Hall and attended by more than 200 business and industry leaders and representatives from around Paulding County, including many representatives of local governments.
Zielke spoke positively about a number of different matters, including the local harvest. Some local crops showed perseverance despite a wet planting season which delayed harvest. “The weather in Ohio goes from one extreme to another,” he said.
He also noted a consistently strong manufacturing presence in the county.
A highlight of the meeting came in the form of a proclamation from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office acknowledging the Antwerp softball team winning state competition months ago.
During 2019, Zielke said the county saw the construction of new wind farms (including three new mills on the LaFarge property) generating $27,000 a year, with others under construction.
Other projects in 2019 included new businesses moving forward, old businesses expanding, the launch of a new PCED website, a summer youth training program and coordination of a joint wind farm tour in Paulding and Van Wert counties. PCED also hosted numerous functions, including an AEP energy program, grant funding for infrastructure projects and revitalizations programs.
Future plans include the possibility of an interactive learning center with Northwest State Community College, more wind farms, and continuing to strengthen existing industries and businesses. “We were very fortunate during the recession of 2008 that most of our businesses survived,” said Zielke, who added that some of the businesses suffered setbacks initially but came back stronger.
Acknowledged were platinum donor members Insurance Technologies and Antwerp Exchange Bank, as well as banquet sponsors AgCredit, Baughman Tile LLC, CMS Enterprises, Cooper Farms, Haviland Drainage Products, Kauser Trucking and Excavating, Paragon Tempered Glass, Paulding County Area Foundation, Paulding Putnam Electric Co-Op and State Bank and Trust.
Brief presentations were made by representatives of Habitat for Humanity, Paulding County Park District, Paulding County Vision Board, Community Revitalizing Paulding, Land Bank and Paulding CIC.
Recognized as new businesses and expansions were Bittersweet Inn, Dollar Tree, Marlin and Associates Financial Services, Paulding Automotive Service Center, Stylish Pets Dog Grooming Salon and Insource Technologies (Paulding), Antwerp Storage Solutions and Gordon Water Treatment (Antwerp), Sno Cone Restaurant (Charloe), Uncle Fudd’s Restaurant (Grover Hill), Haviland Plastics and Lafarge Holcium.
