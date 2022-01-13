PAULDING — A new logo for the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office has been adopted.
The new logo design will quickly identify Paulding County by its bold lettering, the unique shape of the county and by the outline of the county’s historic courthouse, according to PCED Director Tim Copsey.
The PCED Board approved the design recommended by the marketing committee. Committee members include its chairman, Ryan Whitaker, Sarah Noggle, Fred Manz, Tim Brown, Kristen Schilt and Kelly Goyings, owner of Natural Design and Graphics, whose team also designed the logo.
“The previous logo is an outstanding seal,” commented Tim Copsey, director of the PCED Office. “It identifies many aspects of Paulding County and highlights our rivers, our agriculture and manufacturing. It does, however, take a minute to study and realize what the seal is indicating and portraying..”
“We made a logo that is simple yet comprehensive,” said Larry Manz, president of the 11-member PCED Office Board. “It will be easier to use in printed and digital materials.”
Persons interested in learning more about the new logo, the PCED office, or any discussion concerning the future of Paulding County can visit the website www.pced.net or contact Kristen Schilt, the office’s manager, at 419-399-8295 to set up an appointment.
