PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) board held its bi-monthly luncheon Tuesday in the Paulding Area Foundation conference room and elected new officers for 2021.
Larry Manz was chosen president, while Dennis Recker was named vice president, Sarah Noggle became secretary and Jim States was selected treasurer.
Meanwhile, Don Oberlin was chosen as a board member representing the Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation.
The PCED board had interviewed Oberlin in an earlier meeting and voted to accept the recommendation.
Oberlin will join the elected officers as well as George Carter, Greg White, Bud Koenig, Mike Kauser and Jeff Mumma on the PCED board.
One seat remains open, with upcoming interviews scheduled to fill the position.
In other business, board members discussed their committee activities while PCED Director Tim Copsey reviewed his efforts to support them and a few additional programs.
The meeting wrapped up with committee presentations and the scheduling of the first meeting with the new strategic planning ad-hoc committee.
Meeting dates were set for the second Tuesday of the month in March, May, July and September with an annual banquet scheduled for Nov. 9.
