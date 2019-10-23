PAULDING — The Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) is seeking a 1-mill renewal levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.
PCBDD superintendent James Stripe noted, “in recent years county boards of developmental disabilities in Ohio have experienced significant changes in how services are delivered and funded.”
In 2014, the U.S Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a new rule that said county boards cannot be both a provider and coordinator of Medicaid-funded services. PCBDD recently transitioned the provision of adult day, employment, and transportation services from the county board to local private provider agencies.
PCBDD is in the early stages of this process. They are experiencing a decrease in Medicaid revenue with an increase in the share of the Medicaid match obligation. At the same time, they are realizing a decrease in costs related to personnel, facilities and transportation.
“As the board moves forward, the financial picture will become more predictable. However, we recognize it may take a few years before we stabilize the process,” said Stripe.
Director Jeff Davis of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities said, “This change in how services are paid for is at the root of the financial uncertainty created by privatization within county board’s finances. As such, it will not be until several years after the board has completed its transition to a privatized service model that a reliable funding pattern will emerge. For this reason, it is helpful if funding streams at the local level remain as consistent as possible to ensure the board can fund all services it is statutorily required to offer, particularly those funded by Medicaid waivers.”
Currently, PCBDD uses its operating levy dollars to provide services to more than 140 individuals with developmental disabilities in Paulding County. Those services include early intervention (including speech, occupational and physical therapy), Special Olympics, summer enrichment program, family support services, adult day services (including PC Workshop), residential services, self-advocacy, community employment, transition youth services, and service and support administration (case management).
The 1-mill levy is equal to $1 of taxation per year for every $1,000 in a property’s taxable value as determined by the county auditor. The assessed value is 35% of the value assigned by the county auditor. The renewal levy will generate approximately $319,000 annually. Recent 10-year projections for PCBDD anticipate that without the renewal, the board will experience a negative cash balance at the end of 2024.
PCBDD develops an annual strategic plan. The board sets meaningful goals in an effort to meet the needs of the individuals being served. Currently, the board is addressing the following eight identified areas:
• engage transitional youth in self-advocacy
• expand community employment
• training for PCBDD
• enhance transition services
• create and increase positive community awareness and trust
• reduce waiting list
• recruit and retain providers
• meet with independent providers
PCBDD is proud of the services being provided in Paulding County for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“We realize that we have a lifelong commitment to each person we serve. We have been serving Paulding County for over 50 years. Many things have changed during that time. However, one thing is unchanged. We have always promoted safety, wellness, and success for those being served by the board. We will always work to establish a culture of community for all,” said Stripe.
