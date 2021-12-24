No serious injuries resulted from this Friday afternoon crash on Paulding County Rod 133, just south of U.S. 24. Paulding EMS was called to the crash, which occurred around 3 p.m. Friday, but did not transport anyone to the hospital. The crash investigation was handled by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Further details were unavailable Friday.
