Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Bryant Troyer, 28, Oakwood, farmer, and Heather Hemker, 28, Paulding, engineer.
Lisa Nicelley, 55, Paulding, registered nurse, and Dale Wittler, 57, Paulding, dock driver.
Caleb Ratliff, 20, Antwerp, military, and Madison Bird, 19, Defiance, cashier.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Michael Johnson, Lidia Bazali and Antwerp Exchange Bank, Antwerp; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Ally Financial Inc., Detroit, vs. Dawn and Charles McCrory, Paulding. Money judgment.
Wellls Fargo Bank, N.A., Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Kathleen Schmiedel and any unknown spouse, Andrews, Ind.; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Timothy Long, Monroe, Mich., vs. Fox Contractors Corp., Fort Wayne; Stephanie McCloud, Columbus. Workers' compensation.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jerry Miller, Payne. Plaintiff granted $20,786,30 judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Clint and Kent Boundy to Clint and Kent Boundy, Sec. 30, Auglaize Development Corp. Parcels, Parcel 13, easement.
Benton Township —
Ryan and Kori Stoller to Shawn and Connie Haley, Sec. 23, 2.155 acres.
Joann Summey to Joann Summey, life estate, Sec. 17, 78.75 acres; Sec. 16, 152.748 acres.
Carryall Township —
Sharold Jailor, et al, to Michael Clevinger and Jennifer Roberts, Sec. 28, 1.899 acres, easement.
Harrison Township —
Russel Beerbower to Thomas and Brandy Stapleton, Sec. 6, 2.32 acres.
Latty Township —
Gregory Johnson, et al, to Lonnie Lytle, Sec. 26, 48 acres.
Paulding Township —
Brett and Carolina Danberry to Brett Danberry, Sec. 30, 5.625 acres.
Harold Phlipot, et al, to Patricia Bissell, et al, Sec. 16, Noneman Melody Acres, lot 6.
Florence Windsor to James Windsor, et al, Sec. 14, 3 acres.
Washington Township —
Tom Wilmoth to Tom Wilmoth, life estate, Mandale, lot 80.
Jeffery Priest, et al, to Jeffery and Wendy Priest, Sec. 20, 34.639 acres.
Melrose Village —
Jerry and Helen Morhart to Jerry Morhart, Sec. 33, outlots, 1 acre.
Paulding Village —
Timothy Fry and Mikayla Pieper to Mikayla Pieper, Schultz Add., lots 6-7
Brenda Edwards to Steve and Concepcion Gonzalez, Hartzog Countyside Estates, lots 40-41.
Payne Village —
U.S. Bank Trust, trustee, to Dean and Patience Renner, Anspach Sub., lot 9.
