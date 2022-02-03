Paulding County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Robert Borland, 52, Paulding, solution architect, and Michelle Leonard, 50, Paulding, nurse.
Common Pleas
On the docket
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Jennifer Carr and unknown spouse, Payne; State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Treasurer of Paulding County. Foreclosure.
KeyBank National Association, Amherst, N.Y., vs. Christopher McClure, d.b.a. Clean-As-New, Paulding. Money judgment.
Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, Ewing, N.J. vs. Courtney Wilder and unknown spouse, Paulding; Treasurer of Paulding County. Foreclosure.
Sara Slane, Antwerp, vs. HG Ohio Employee Holding Corp., Columbus and Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation, Columbus. Worker’s compensation.
Kevin Diven, Cecil, and Jodie Diven, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Endicott, Payne, and Cynthia Endicott, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Mellie Daniels to Naomi and Benjamin Frederick, Sec. 21, 1 acre.
Benton Township —
P&M Gordon Farms, LLC to P&M Gordon Farms, LLC, Sec. 27, 78 acres.
Brown Township —
Larry and Bradley Singer to Bradley Singer, Sec. 21, 4.652 acres.
Carryall Township —
SLR Properties, LLC to CMS Holdings Rentals, LLC, Sec. 32, 1.676 acres; Sec. 32, 0.324 acres.
Crane Township —
Carol Wannemacher, trustee, to Betsy Layfield, Sec. 22, 80 acres.
Carol Wannemacher, trustee, to Carol Wannemacher, Sec. 23, 80 acres.
Carol Wannemacher, trustee, to Sheila Hicks, et al, Sec. 23, 58.236 acres.
Carol Wannemacher, trustee, to Sheila Hicks, Sec. 20, 21.368 acres.
Emerald Township —
William Deatrick to William Deatrick, Sec. 23, 33.559 acres.
Erica Ramirez and Joshua Williams to Erica and Joshua Williams, Sec. 30, Nolan Sub., lot 9, 0.39 acres.
Jackson Township —
Glenn and Veronica Bakle to Veronica Bakle, Sec. 4, 78.5 acres.
Latty Township —
Kenneth and Suzanne Decker to Kenneth and Suzanne Decker, Sec. 23, 17.97 acres.
Washington Township —
Timothy and Kylee Cramer to Matthew and Tara Adams, Sec. 26, 12.569 acres; Sec. 26, 9.979 acres.
Chad and Krista Roth to Chad Roth, Sec. 31, 1.58 acres.
Antwerp Village —
John and Ruth Kennedy to Ruth Kennedy, Marilyn-Doris Second Add., lot 15, 0.273 acres.
Cecil Village —
Carol Wannemacher, trustee, to Cheryl Hall, Sec. 14, outlots, 37.34 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Talma and Eugene Gribble, et al, to Arvell and Teresa McGuire, outlots, lot 37, 0.2 acres.
Haviland Village —
Frank and Carol Ross to Neil and Sandra Stoller, lots 31-32, 0.166 acres.
Latty Village —
Michael and Barbara Sinn to Michael and Barbara Sinn, trustees, lots 53-54, 0.4 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Brent Meeker to TCD419, LLC, Grove Add., lot 12, 0.194 acres.
Phillip and Kaitlyn Grubb to Ricky and Judith Thacker, Keck Add., lot 1, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Timothy Goodwin to Phillip and Kaitlyn Grubb, Dix Second Add., lot 23, 0.392 acres.
Jerry Morehouse to Scott Morehouse, trustee, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 52, 0.641 acres.
Bonnie Griffiths, trustee, to CMS Holdings and Rentals, LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 151, 0.258 acres.
Kenneth and Robin Eagleson Jr. to Kenneth Eagleson Jr., outlot 06007, 0.55 acres.
Jose and June Orozco to Jose and June Orozco (LE), Dix Second Add., lot 2, 0.254 acres.
Payne Village —
Parker Martin to Allan and Jennifer Martin, Gibson’s Sub., outlots, lot 56, 0.274 acres.
Dianna Farling to Michael and Beverly Craft, outlots, Block G, lot 18, 0.197 acres.
Dovetail Development, LTD, to Frank and Jilene Merriman III, Block C, lot 2, 0.25 acres.
Gabriel Denning to Thomas Holmes III and Kelsey Dilling, Gibson Third Add., lot 37, 0.171 acres.
