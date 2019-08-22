Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Bethany Smith, 28, Ottawa, teacher, and Jared Niese, 28, Leipsic, physical therapist.
Aaron Osborn, 31, Oakwood, maintenance, and Ashley Holman, 32, Oakwood, loan closer.
Eric Johnson, 24, Ney, egg gatherer, and Breanna Shidler, 19, Ney.
Zachary Tumbleson, 25, New Haven, driver, and Ann Reinhart, 25, Antwerp, office manager.
Christy Mobley, 29, Payne, general, and Shayne Wobler, 40, Antwerp, machinist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Linda Hankinson, Paulding, and Charles Hankinson, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Sheena Kuhl, Melrose, and Jacob Kuhl, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Jason and Holly MacDonald, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; United States Department of Treasury, Cleveland; and Student Loan Solutions LLC, Rock Hill, S.C. Plaintiff's claims dismissed without prejudice.
Laurie Cashman, 105 Blede Place, Defiance, vs. General Motors, Columbus; and John Does 1-3 and ABC Corps. 1-3, address unavailable. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Eunice Yearling to Jana Pharr, Sec. 3, 27.682 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Convoy Real Estate LLC to Convoy Real Estate LLC, Sec. 6, 205.361 acres, easement.
Brown Township —
Valerie and Teddy Yates to Edward and Melissa Pier, Sec. 8, 1.011 acres.
Crane Township —
David Erman to Richard Erman, Sec. 11, 1.698 acres.
Harrison Township —
Russel and Nellie Beerbower to Russel Beerbower, Sec. 6, 2.32 acres.
Jackson Township —
Thomas Beaulaurier to Kent and Lisa Adkins, Sec. 26, 1.5 acres.
Washington Township —
Ruth Wilmoth to Tom Wilmoth, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Ruth Wilmoth to Ruth Wilmoth, Sec. 25, Mandale, lot 80.
Jeannie Curtis to Jeannie Mansfield, life estate, Sec. 23, 10.193 acres.
Jeannie Mansfield to Jeannie Mansfield, life estate, Sec. 23, 97.595 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Lorrie Melchi to Danny Baker, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.48 acre.
Hacker Combs Jr. to Billie Wendt, Block A, lot 11.
Grover Hill Village —
Lovelma Booher to Lovelma Booher, Sec. 25, outlots, 0.1 acre.
Betty Booher to Betty Booher, Sec. 25, outlots, 0.1539 acre.
N&N Quick Stop Carryout LLC to Garcha Realty LLC, outlots, 0.053 acre; Sec. 26, original plat, lot 70
Latty Village —
Roger and June Flemens to Paige Shook, Sec. 36, Latty Add., lots 135-136.
Paulding Village —
Bungalow Series III REO LLC to Blaine and Mary Keller, Noneman North Side Allot., lot 21.
Louis and Martha Hotz to Linda Sholl, Utterback Sub., lot 12.
Jon and Judith Short to Diane Felger, Straw Add., lot 2.
Hacker Jr. and Sheila Combs to BADAD LLC, Hartzog's Country Side Estates, lot 7.
Charles and Linda Hankinson to Charles Hankinson, Barnes Add., lot 3.
Antonio Jr. and Christina Gonzales to Antonio Gonzales III, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 3, partial lots 197-198.
Payne Village —
Terra and Steven Whitman to Shane Lee, Townline Acres Add., lot 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.