Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Rodney Jackman, 51, Paulding, team leader, and Desiree Schlegel, 39, Paulding, CNC tech.

Kasedy Barbee, 27, Oakwood, department manager, and Jonathan Delarber, 34, Oakwood, laborer.

Jason Kremer, 36, Payne, truss builder, and Nicole Powell, 37, Payne, machine operator.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Suzanne Zartman, Antwerp, vs. Clark Zartman, Paulding. Divorce.

Brandie Zuber, Defiance, vs. Nathan Zuber, Antwerp. Divorce.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Joshua Bauer and any unknown spouse, Ottawa. Monetary judgment.

Real estate transfers

Carryall Township —

Jerome and Mary Walk to Mary Walk, Sec. 24, 2.89 acres.

Crane Township —

Marvin Foust to Marvin and Margaret Foust, Sec. 24, 147.04 acres; Sec. 13, 143.35 acres.

Dawn Minck to Dawn and David Minck, Sec. 4, 1.8 acres.

Emerald Township —

Marvin Foust to Marvin and Margaret Foust, Sec. 18, 18.95 acres.

Latty Township —

Lonnie Lytle to Lonnie Lytle, Sec. 26, 48 acres.

Bryan and Rachel Hofmann to Rachel Hofmann, Sec. 23, 13.471 acres, easement.

Paulding Village —

First Federal Bank Northwest Ohio to John and Diane Manz, original plat, lots 153-154, 163-164.

Leonard Smith to Clemente and Deborah Fuentes, Gasser Second Add., lot 2, part lot 3.

Brandon Smith to Leonard Smith, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 1, lot 13 and part lot 14.

Payne Village —

Jeremy and Amanda Krill to JA Krill Rentals LLC, outlots, Block G, lot 13.

Nathan Bradford to Larissa Bradford, Gibson First Add., lot 84.

