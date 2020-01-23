Paulding County
Common Pleas
Journal entries
Evan Evans, Defiance, vs. Tracy Evans, Hillsboro, N.H. Divorce granted.
Zachary Litzenberg, Payne, and Sadie Litzenberg, Payne. Marriage dissolved.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Ashley Gardner (dec.) and any unknown spouse, heirs, administrators or executors, address unavailable; Harrison Messmann and any unknown spouse, Payne; and Fifth Third Mortgage Co., Cincinnati. Property forfeited to state.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Garbani Farms LLC to Raul and Carol Hernandez, Sec. 21, 6.941 acres.
Benton Township —
Rodger and Jerri Carpenter to Rodger and Jerri Carpenter, Sec. 29, 0.61 acre.
Carryall Township —
Seller unknown to Clifford and Linda Bragg, Sec. 10, 6 acres.
Washington Township —
Christopher Pruden, et al, to Pruden Farms LLC, Sec. 4, 55 acres.
Antwerp Village —
William Wetli, et al, to Helen Wetli, et al, Sec. 28, outlots, 0.817 acre.
Paulding Village —
John and Mary Englehart to Donald Kelble, outlots, lot 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.