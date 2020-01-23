Paulding County

Common Pleas

Journal entries

Evan Evans, Defiance, vs. Tracy Evans, Hillsboro, N.H. Divorce granted.

Zachary Litzenberg, Payne, and Sadie Litzenberg, Payne. Marriage dissolved.

Paulding County treasurer, vs. Ashley Gardner (dec.) and any unknown spouse, heirs, administrators or executors, address unavailable; Harrison Messmann and any unknown spouse, Payne; and Fifth Third Mortgage Co., Cincinnati. Property forfeited to state.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Garbani Farms LLC to Raul and Carol Hernandez, Sec. 21, 6.941 acres.

Benton Township —

Rodger and Jerri Carpenter to Rodger and Jerri Carpenter, Sec. 29, 0.61 acre.

Carryall Township —

Seller unknown to Clifford and Linda Bragg, Sec. 10, 6 acres.

Washington Township —

Christopher Pruden, et al, to Pruden Farms LLC, Sec. 4, 55 acres.

Antwerp Village —

William Wetli, et al, to Helen Wetli, et al, Sec. 28, outlots, 0.817 acre.

Paulding Village —

John and Mary Englehart to Donald Kelble, outlots, lot 31.

Load comments