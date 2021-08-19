Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Rolando Ceballos, 57, Cecil, and Tara Lane, 35, Cecil.
Cecilia Weidenhamer, 25, Paulding, and Justin Holbrooks, 29, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Stephen Ankney and unknown spouse, Antwerp. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Byron Dealey, life estate, to Byron and Marsha Dealey, trustees, Sec. 11, 40 acres; Sec. 32, 40 acres; Sec. 35, 21.391 acres.
Brown Township —
James and Johnna Epling to Paula Ankney, Sec. 20, Cooper Second Riverview Sub., lots 40-41, 0.458 acres.
Carryall Township —
Nathan Nutter to Luke Chamberlain, Sec. 14, Brierwood Home Sites, lots 5-7, 1.722 acres.
Crane Township —
Michael Nadeau to Mark Rekeweg, Sec. 3, 92.694 acres.
Emerald Township —
Samuel and Jill Hatcher to Samuel and Jill Hatcher, trustees, Sec. 1, 7.708 acres; Sec. 17, 1.878 acres.
Washington Township —
Jeff Curtis to Mark Rittenhouse, Sec. 25, lot 49, 0.227 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Jamie Dunderman to D&L Properties of Antwerp, Ohio LLC, Sec. 27, 0.257 acres; Shirley Add., lot 10, 0.11 acres.
Cecil Village —
Samuel and Jill Hatcher to Samuel and Jill Hatcher, trustees, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 21, 1.87 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Sarah Osborn to Mark Seibert II, Sec. 26, Kinkade Add., lot 3, 0.175 acres.
Paulding Village —
Brendon and Lindsey Schlosser to RD Engineering Services LLC and Arthur and Carol Simonin, Noneman Second Add., lot 32, 0.165 acres.
John and Lillian Betz to Lillian Betz, lot 12, 0.182 acres.
NSL Properties LLC to NSL Properties LLC, lot 183 (east two-thirds) and east part of lot 186, 0.039 acres.
NSL Properties LLC to Union Bank Co., 0.117 acres.
David and Dianne Jones to Libby Burkhart, lot 209 and 224, 0.2 acres.
Cross Roads Venture Group LLC to Maria Guerra Estrada, Dix Second Add., lot 11, 0.2 acres.
Paul Gallagher, trustee, to Angela Wiswell, lot 153, 0.1 acres; lot 164, 0.1 acres.
Payne Village —
Lauren Denning to Russel Fulk, Gibson Third Add., lot 43, 0.171 acres.
Nickolas and Kaleigh McClain to Annete Danner and Robert and Rita Burkley, lot 52, 0.2 acres.
