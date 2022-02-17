Paulding County Courthouse
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Penny Vargo and unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Jill Schlegel and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, assignee of Citibank, Greenwich, Conn., vs. Steve Carnahan, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Anthony Stoller, Paulding, and Emma Stoller, Paulding, Dissolution of marriage.
Theodore Mendez, Paulidng, and Alice Mendez, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Angela Hoffman to Frank and Angela Newyear, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, lot 2, 0.492 acres; lot 65, 0.367 acres.
Lee Ann Hudnall to Lee and Judith Mansfield, Sec. 25, 34.487 acres.
Benton Township —
Lynn and Joanne Wannemacher to Lynn and Joanne Wannemacher, trustees, Sec. 11, 26.732 acres.
Christopher and Rachel Laukhuf to Christopher and Rachel Laukhuf, trustees, Sec. 13, 40 acres; Sec. 24, 40 acres; Sec. 25, 59.257 acres.
Rachel Laukhuf to Christopher and Rachel Laukhuf, trustees, Sec. 24, 119 acres.
John Laukhuf, trustee, to John Laukhuf, trustee, , Sec. 26, 156.022 acres.
Allen Reidenbach to Paul and Bethany DeJarnett, Sec. 27, 1.064 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Christopher and Rachel Laukhuf to Christopher and Rachel Laukhuf, trustees, Sec. 17, 1.844 acres.
Brown Township —
Helen Parrish, life estate, to Douglas Parrish, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Helen Parrish, life estate, to Pamela Morisy, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Helen Winchester to Paul Winchester, Sec. 3, 48.07 acres; Sec. 3, 4.56 acres.
Carryall Township —
Joe and Linda Messmann to Linda Messmann, Sec. 30, 3.381 acres.
Stateline Property Associates to Gary and Patricia Derck, Sec. 11, 25.739 acres.
Harrison Township —
Barbara Lentz to George and Beth Scheiner, Sec. 34, 1.5 acres.
Jackson Township —
Carol Iler to Carol Iler, Sec. 25, 68.236 acres.
Jeremy and Laura Severson to Jeremy and Laura Severson, Sec. 25, 6.334 acres.
Carol Iler to Jeremy and Laura Severson, Sec. 25, 5 acres.
Latty Township —
Paul and Maureen Grubaugh, life estates, to John Grubaugh, et al, trustee, Sec. 20, 20.181 acres; Sec. 20, 18.247 acres; Sec. 20, 20.181 acres; Sec. 20, 20.181 acres; Sec. 20, 1.934 acres.
Melrose Village —
Joseph Ferguson to Jeremy Leiter, lot 83, 0.172 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Helen Winchester to Paul Winchester, Taylor Add., lot 32, 0.165 acres.
Paulding Village —
Dangler Excavating LLC to Clay Brick Investments LLC, Dix First Add., lot 32, 0.202 acres; Olds and Prentice Add., lot 15, 0.2 acres; Campbell Subdiv., lots 7-9, 0.714 acres.
Bowman & Bowman Holdings LLC to Todd and Lora Brown, Dix First Add., lot 18, 0.202 acres.
Jayson Dangler to Clay Brick Investments LLC, Noneman Subdiv., lot 18, 0.165 acres; outlots, lot 49, 1.2 acres; outlots, lot 52, 0.591 acres.
Jay Dangler to Clay Brick Investments LLC, Olds and Prentice Add., lot 13, 0.2 acres.
Jacqueline Walker to Sidney and Barbara Walker, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lot 43, 0.258 acres.
Payne Village —
David Ward to Patsy Zachrich, Tabor Add., lot 4, 0.2 acres.
