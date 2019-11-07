Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Ashley Cameron, 35, Paulding, student, and Michael Gamble, 26, Paulding, water/waste superintendent.
Darcy Burkley, 37, Payne, and Jeremy Shepherd, 42, Edon, disabled.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Highlands Ranch, Colo., vs. Betty Todd and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; and Heartland of Waterville, Ohio LLC, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Certificate of title for 2014 Heartland Camper, Defiance, vs. Ken Tenwalde, address unavailable. Petition for certificate of title.
Douglas and Belinda Dewolfe, Cleveland, vs. Haviland Drainage Products Co. Inc., Haviland; and Thomas Wendell, Latty. Personal injury.
Journal entries
Ally Financial Inc., Detroit, vs. Dawn and Charles McCrory, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $22,812.39 judgment.
American Advisors Group, Lansing, Mich., vs. Sherri and Doug Fulmer, Defiance; Sheila Harkenrider and any unknown spouse, Fort Wayne; Paulding County treasurer; Bradley Proxmire and any unknown spouse, Cecil; and Secretary of Housing, Washington, D.C. Plaintiff's claims dismissed without prejudice.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, New York, vs. Jason and Bethany Friend, James Hertel, Antwerp; and Paulding County treasurer. Sale confirmed.
Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cincinnati, vs. Zachary Zuver, West Unity. Plaintiff granted $38,356.01 judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. William Thomas, Payne. Judgment of $10,437.04 revived against defendant.
Shelly Goodenough, Colorado Springs, Colo., vs. Thomas Goodenough, Huntington Beach, Calif. Defendant to pay plaintiff $9,549.30 in child support arrears.
Varaina Dulaney, Antwerp, and Charlie Dulaney III, Paulding. Motion for contempt dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Jeffery and Kristine Blair to Kristine Blair, Sec. 33, 10.906 acres.
Mary Diemer to First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Argo Sub., lots 1-2.
Roger and Patricia Eckart to Zachariah Lawson, Sec, 19, Auglaize Country Club, lots 14-16.
Joseph Wilson to William and Christine Branham, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev. 2, lots 7, 34.
Benton Township —
Donald and Myrna Snyder to Don Snyder, Sec. 3, 41.684 acres.
Carryall Township —
Chad and Michael McKeever to Michael McKeever, Sec. 22, 1.66 acres.
Maxine Carr to Patrick and Jill Stewart, Sec. 7, .85 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Donald and Marjorie Stahl to Donald Stahl, Sec. 24, original plat, lot 28.
Paulding Village —
Matthew and Stefanie Hollar to Stefanie Sinn, original plat, lot 235.
Christopher Reinhart to T3 Properties LLC, Gasser Sub., lot 14.
Nathaniel Smith to Makayla Hildebrandt, Dix First Add., lot 81.
