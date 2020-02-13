Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Jennifer Lamond, Paulding, and Jeremy Lamond, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Myers, Defiance, and Tina Myers, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Maurice Wannemacher, Payne, and Beverly Wannemacher, Fort Wayne. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Melissa Simonin, Paulding, vs. Jose Campos Valadez, Lady Lake, Fla. Divorce granted.
Kristen Lehman, Paulding, and Robert Lehman, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Amy Schrunk, Paulidng. Plaintiff granted $1,256.15 default judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Arani Wentland, Hicksville. Plaintiff granted $599.63 default judgment.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Christopher Jackman, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $3,369.45 judgment.
Real estate transfers
Carryall Township —
Karl and Lori Hull to Karl Hull, Sec. 33, 2.73 acres.
Emerald Township —
Van and Janice Kohart to Janice Kohart, Sec. 33, 7.9 acres.
Paulding Township —
James Windsor, et al, to James Windsor, et al, Sec. 14, 3 acres.
Washington Township —
Timothy Bullinger, et al, to Timothy Bullinger, Sec. 36, 2.112 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Charles Heitzmann to Sarah Heitzmann and Jerry Gallaher, trustees, Sec. 27, outlot, 1 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Woodchuck Implement LLC to Fort Brown Rentals LLC, Sec. 27, outlots, lot 15; Hake Add., lot 4.
Woodchuck Implement & Repair LLC to Fort Brown Rentals LLC, original plat, lots 90- 91.
