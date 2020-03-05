Paulding County
Marriage license
Michael Clevinger, 28, Antwerp, industrial mechanic, and Jennifer Roberts, 32, Antwerp, bar manager.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J., vs. Sidney and Mary McMillan, Defiance. Money judgment.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Ohio Park Village LLC, Miami, Fla.; and America's Specialty Finance Co., Scottsdale, Ariz. Foreclosure of real property tax.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Brian Knapp and any unknown spouse and Julie Lipowski and any unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., Charlotte, N.C., vs. Thelma Egnor and any unknown spouse, Paulding; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Destinee Schlegel, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Richard Shellenbarger, Defiance, and Amanda Shellenbarger, Fort Wayne. Matter dismissed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Stanley Mansfield and any unknown spouse, Payne; and Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Robery Thompson Jr. and Kara Relyea-Thompson, Haviland, vs. Christopher and Tiffany Wilcox, Haviland. Judgment granted in favor of defendant.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Edwin Horney, Woodstock, Ga. Plaintiff granted judgment against defendant. Unless defendant pays $23,720.73 with taxes and interest, etc., within five days, the equity of redemption forfeited and sheriff sale issued.
1st Source Bank, South Bend, Ind., vs. WR Farms LLC, Hicksville; Antwerp Exchange Bank, Antwerp; and Paulding County treasurer. Defendant's equity of redemption in premises foreclosed unless defendant pays full amount of judgment in three days, and sheriff sale ordered.
Brandon Shomsky, Napoleon, vs. Stacie Shomsky, Oakwood. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Edward and Apache Etter to Apache Etter, Sec. 22, 4.598 acre.
Carryall Township —
Bruce and Rebecca Putnam, trustees, to Rebecca Putnam, trustee, Sec. 32, 107.21 acres; Sec. 29, 236.277 acres
Kenneth and Janice Hahn, life estates, to Kenneth Hahn, life estate, Sec. 13, 120 acres.
Crane Township —
Marcia Smith to Marcia Smith and Todd Coressel, Sec. 25, 4.4 acres; Sec. 24, .89 acre.
Latty Township —
Kathy Sinn to Gabe Sinn, Sec. 9, 20 acres, easement.
Antwerp Village —
Lupe Santos to Daniel and Jean Fowler, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.912 acre.
Dennis and Monica Recker to Dennis and Monica Recker, Murphy Add., lot 29.
Megan Martenies to Jamie Jackson, Kauffman Add., lots 23-24.
Kelly Hormann to Carla Bauman, Maumee Landing Sub. Phase 3, lot 2A.
Nate and Crista Hall to Zachery Walk, Block C, lot 23.
Dennis and Monica Recker to Dennis and Monica Recker, Bank Add., lots 8, 11.
Dennis and Monica Recker to Matthew Dooley, Bank Add., lot 7.
Oakwood Village —
Kirk Cooper to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County Ohio Inc., Cooper Parcels, parcel 5.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Connie Tipsword to Cooper Hatchery Inc., Dix First Add., lot 21.
