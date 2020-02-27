Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Joseph Guyton, 39, Melrose, disabled, and Melissa Simonin, 41, Paulding, InSource Technologies.
Cathleen Shrader, 50, Fort Wayne, attorney, and James Fenton, 70, Fort Wayne, attorney.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Elizabeth Zartman, address unavailable, and Travis Zartman, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Dawn Chandler-Mitchum, Paulding, and Michael Mitchum, Fort Wayne. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Wanda and Terry Schlachter to Wanda Schlachter, Sec. 20, partial lot 5, 42 acres.
Vincent and Catherine Koers to Jack and Lori Lassiter, et al, Sec. 8, partial lots, 3-5, 1.39 acres.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Gregory and Linda Brandt, Sec. 8, 1.335 acres.
Carryall Township —
Ronald Smith to Ronald and Lucy Smith, Sec. 32, 32.292 acres.
Kenneth and Janice Hahn, life estate, to Kenneth Hahn, life estate, Sec. 13, 120 acres.
Emerald Township —
DEBBEV LLC to QC Communications Inc., Sec. 6, 7.08 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Gonya, life estate, to Sara and Joel Bradtmueller, Sec. 31, 0.88 acre.
Latty Township —
Pamela Fast to Ronald and Karla Treece, trustees, Sec. 23, 29.58 acres.
Eugene and Drema Arn to Eugene and Drema Arn, Sec. 13, 60 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Nicole Hatlevig to Nicole and Brandon Bell, Daggett's Second Add., lot 20.
Dennis and Monica Recker to Dennis and Monica Recker, Murphy Add., lot 29; Bank Add., lots 8, 11.
Dennis and Monica Recker to Matthew Dooley, Bank Add., lot 7.
Nate and Cristal Hall to Zachery Walk, Block C, lot 23.
Kelly Hormann to Carla Bauman, Maumee Landing Sub., lot 2A.
Megan Martenies to Jamie Jackson, Kauffman Add., lots 23-24.
Paulding Village —
Susan Brown, et al, to Christopher Elder, Sec. 13, Bufffalo Street, outlots, lot 5; Morrow Add., lot 4.
Daniel and Joan Herr to Daniel Herr, Dix First Add., lot 62.
Manz Enterprises LLC to Terry Sr. and Monica Heck, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 3, lots 3-4.
Leon Klopfenstein to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 1, lots 74-75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.