Paulding County

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Mary McMillan to Mary McMillan, Sec. 30, 1.59 acres; Sec. 30, 9.899 acres.

Mary McMillan to Mary McMillan and Sidney McMillan, Sec. 30, 1.89 acres.

Brown Township —

Vernell Baker, life estate, to Douglas Baker and Neil Baker, Sec. 3, 3.37 acres.

Melrose Village —

Dobbelaere Brothers Inc., to Mark Dobbelaere, lot 128 O.P, 0.173 acre; lot 150 O.P., 0.1722 acre; elevator on RR ground.

Carryall Township —

Frederica Nodine, life estate, to Frederica Nodine, life estate, Sec. 11, 40 acres; Sec.15, 120 acres; Sec.16, 59.484 acres.

Robert Harrmann and Deborah Harrmann to Deborah Harrmann, et al, Sec. 26, 53.033 acres.

Amos Lengacher and Martha Lengacher to Martha Lengacher, Sec. 32, 1.053 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Robert Harrmann and Deborah Harrmann to Deborah Harrmann, et al, Sec. 26, part outlots, 0.685 acre.

Harrison Township —

Amos Lengacher and Martha Lengacher to Martha Lengacher, Sec. 6, 0.688 acre.

Payne Village —

KDM Markets Inc., to C&K Paulding Holdings, LTD, Sec. 35, North Street Outlots, 1.024 acres; lots 29-35, Henderson Add..

Paulding Township —

Gary Grant, co-trustee, and Philip Grant, co-trustee, et al, to Eric Bickford and Marie Bickford, Sec. 33, part lot AB alley Briceton OP, 0.1068 acre.

Thomas Grant, trustee, and Dolores Grant, trustee, to Gary Grant, co-trustee, and Philip Grant, co-trustee, et al, Sec. 33, part lot 13, AB alley Briceton OP.

Paulding Village —

Noneman Storage, LLC, to S&H Storage Solutions, LLC, lot 104 O.P., o.2 acre; lot 105 O.P, 0.0879 acre; Sec. 12, lot 34, part outlots, 0.4 acre.

