Paulding County
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Mary McMillan to Mary McMillan, Sec. 30, 1.59 acres; Sec. 30, 9.899 acres.
Mary McMillan to Mary McMillan and Sidney McMillan, Sec. 30, 1.89 acres.
Brown Township —
Vernell Baker, life estate, to Douglas Baker and Neil Baker, Sec. 3, 3.37 acres.
Melrose Village —
Dobbelaere Brothers Inc., to Mark Dobbelaere, lot 128 O.P, 0.173 acre; lot 150 O.P., 0.1722 acre; elevator on RR ground.
Carryall Township —
Frederica Nodine, life estate, to Frederica Nodine, life estate, Sec. 11, 40 acres; Sec.15, 120 acres; Sec.16, 59.484 acres.
Robert Harrmann and Deborah Harrmann to Deborah Harrmann, et al, Sec. 26, 53.033 acres.
Amos Lengacher and Martha Lengacher to Martha Lengacher, Sec. 32, 1.053 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Robert Harrmann and Deborah Harrmann to Deborah Harrmann, et al, Sec. 26, part outlots, 0.685 acre.
Harrison Township —
Amos Lengacher and Martha Lengacher to Martha Lengacher, Sec. 6, 0.688 acre.
Payne Village —
KDM Markets Inc., to C&K Paulding Holdings, LTD, Sec. 35, North Street Outlots, 1.024 acres; lots 29-35, Henderson Add..
Paulding Township —
Gary Grant, co-trustee, and Philip Grant, co-trustee, et al, to Eric Bickford and Marie Bickford, Sec. 33, part lot AB alley Briceton OP, 0.1068 acre.
Thomas Grant, trustee, and Dolores Grant, trustee, to Gary Grant, co-trustee, and Philip Grant, co-trustee, et al, Sec. 33, part lot 13, AB alley Briceton OP.
Paulding Village —
Noneman Storage, LLC, to S&H Storage Solutions, LLC, lot 104 O.P., o.2 acre; lot 105 O.P, 0.0879 acre; Sec. 12, lot 34, part outlots, 0.4 acre.
