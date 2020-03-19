Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Jerrickah Manz, address unavailable, vs. Aaron Manz, address unavailable. Divorce.
First Financial Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Peggy Wolfe and any unknown spouse and William Wolfe and any unknown spouse, Paulding; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Denise Schwab, Cecil, vs. James, Mary and Jayme Donovan, Cecil. Quiet title.
Clara Hussey, Defiance, vs. Theresa West, Defiance; and Chauncy Emmons, New Albany. Declaratory judgment.
Journal entries
Mindy Miller, Grover Hill, and Scott Miller, Grover Hill. Marriage dissolved.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., Charlotte, N.C., vs. Thelma Egnor and any unknown spouse, Paulding; and Paulding County treasurer. Voluntary dismissal filed.
Village of Cecil, vs. Ray Jr. and Mary Kupfersmith, Cecil. Plaintiff granted $6,461 judgment.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, address unavailable, vs. Casey and Kasey Helms, Payne. Action dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
J&K Payment Solution LLC to Mohawk Fireworks LLC, Sec. 31, 2 acres.
Dennis Rager and Susan Jeffery to Dennis Rager, Sec. 27, 38.936 acres.
Joshua Heffelfinger and Rachel Jones to Thomas and Stacy Clemens, Sec. 17, 24.967 acres.
Eric Rager, et al, to Eric and Sherri Rager, Sec. 15, 23.58 acres, easement.
Eric and Sherri Rager to Eric Rager, et al, Sec. 13, 40 acres, easement.
Brown Township —
Ricky and Sheila Rhees to WEISCO LTD, Sec. 26, 2.871 acres.
Christine Shaffer to David Baker, Sec. 5, 1.5 acres.
Carryall Township —
Joshua Fish to MyCUMortgage LLC, Sec. 18, 1.56 acres.
Nicholas Blair to Johnathon Rose Jr., Sec. 2, 1.5 acres.
Crane Township —
Deanna Simpson to Rylee and Blake Carlisle, Sec. 24, 4.474 acres.
Kenneth and Mary Musselman to Kenneth Musselman, Sec. 22, 91.149 acres.
Emerald Township —
Juanita Redfern to Troy Wilhelm, Sec. 14, 7.05 acres.
J&K Payment Solutions LLC to Mohawk Fireworks LLC, Sec. 6, 5.86 acres.
Harrison Township —
Carl and Linda Baumert to Linda Baumert, Sec. 9, 1.807 acres.
Jonathan and Georgia Dyson to Kristopher and Melissa Richhart, Sec. 25, 1.5 acres.
Jackson Township —
Susan Keck to Susan and Jeff Keck, Sec. 27, 10.419 acres.
Latty Township —
Anna McClure, life estate, to Jane McGarvey, et al, Sec. 35, 78 acres; Sec. 34, 38.466 acres.
Washington Township —
Edd and Armilda Monhollen, life estate, et al, to Vera Miller and Treva Bayshore, Sec. 8, 81.016 acres; Sec. 5, 0.55 acre.
Broughton Village —
Paul Flint to Paul and Sherry Flint, Whites Add., lots 10-11, 33.
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Gary Cotterman, White's Second Add., lots 19-20.
Cecil Village —
Brian and Diane Blake to Stacie Belcher, Sec. 14, outlots, 10.33 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Bernadette Bennett, et al, to Bernadette Bennett, Sec. 26, Kinkade First Add., lots 20, 23.
Paulding Village —
Rylee Carlisle and Blake Saylor to Ashley Wilhelm, Noneman DeMuth Allot., lot 8.
John and Marie Moore, trustees, to John Moore, trustee, outlots, lots 19-20.
Matthew Cox and Victoria Jones to Matthew Cox, Utterback Sub., lot 14.
House of Love Ministries Inc. to Greentop Acres LLC, original plat, lot 167, partial lot 174.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.