Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Allison Thomas, 26, Grover Hill, homemaker, and Cameron Bidlack, 31, Grover Hill, laborer.
Brett Shepherd, 47, Antwerp, self-employed, and Gayle Decator, 45, Antwerp, administrative assistant.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Emily Leatherman, Oakwood, and Beau Leatherman, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Kevin Carnahan, Paulding. Monetary judgment.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Michelle Sherry and any unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Mary and Sidney McMillan, Defiance. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer,vs. Linda Perna and any unknown spouse, Defiance. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. B.C. Ross Rentals, Haviland. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Journal entries
Michael Mudel, Antwerp, vs. Jennifer Mudel, Paulding. Divorce granted.
Pamela Kunesh, Antwerp, and Michael Kunesh, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Bruce Essex, Payne, and Theresa Essex, Fort Wayne. Marriage dissolved.
Justin Smith, Paulding, and Kendra Smith, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Devin White and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; Beneficial Ohio Inc., Napoleon; and CACH LLC, Denver, Colo. Sale confirmed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Rebecca Hunt and any unknown spouse, Peru, Ind.; and Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp. Property forfeited to state.
Allison Russell, Decatur, Ill., vs. Troy Russell, Antwerp. Registration of foreign support order confirmed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Paul and Mary Brandehoff, trustees, to Paul Bradehoff, trustee, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot. 2, lot 35.
Benton Township —
Glenn Hicks and Lisa Carr to Garrett and Linda Hicks, life estate, Sec. 31, 72.49 acres.
Harrison Township —
Russel and Nellie Beerbower to Russel Beerbower, Sec. 6, 2.32 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Richard Gordon, et al, to Richard Gordon, Sec. 34, outlots, 0.6302 acre.
Richard Gordon to Richard Gordon, Wilhelm Add., lots 99, 101.
Hacker Combs Jr. to Billie Wendt, Block A, lot 11.
Paulding Village —
Judith and Jon Short to Diane Felger, Straw Add., lot 2.
Michael and Sarah Emans to Robert Boyd, Hartzog County Side Estates, lot 21.
Aaron Shepherd to Upgrade Properties LLC, Catherine Davis Add., lot 3.
Payne Village —
Carol Snyder to Connor Arend and Stephanie Bowman, Gibson's Sub., lot 59.
Terra and Steven Whitman to Shane Lee, Townland Acres Add., lot 19.
