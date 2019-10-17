Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Thomas Patterson, 22, Cecil, mechanic, and Courtney Kupfersmith, 20, Cecil, tow motor driver.

Mark Beech, 48, Scott, production development tech, and Tracy VanDoren, 43, Scott, administrative assistant.

Cody Workman, 32, Cecil, factory worker/general, and Dietricia Ryckman, 30, Cecil, machine operator.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Evan Evans, Defiance, vs. Tracy Evans, Hillsboro, N.H. Divorce.

Journal entries

Americredit, Arlington, Texas, vs. William Wesley, Paulding. Defendant granted $16,927.82 judgment.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Mark Booth and Maria Escobar to Maria Booth, Sec. 25, Junction, lots 10-13; Sec. 25, lots 6-9.

Blue Creek Township —

David and Deborah Mielke to Adam Mielke, trustee, Sec. 3, 30.1486 acres.

Crane Township —

Ronald and Melinda Grunden to Ronald and Melinda Grunden, Sec. 10, 5.924 acres.

Emerald Township —

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Norman Engel Jr. and April Bumm, Sec. 5, 5.26 acres.

Harrison Township —

Deborah Hunter to Kyle Fore, Sec. 25, 1 acre.

Latty Township —

Tonya Schliesser to Tonya Schliesser, Sec. 6, 74.46 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Ann Kaverman to Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, Maumee Landing, lot 28.

Robert Winhover to Jeffrey Panico and Daniel Eicher, Block B, lots 15-16.

Paulding Village —

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Cory and Nicki Thompson, Dix Second Add., lot 23.

Carol Flint to Stephen Sr. and Magdalena Taylor, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 3, lots 165-168.

Tags

Load comments