Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Shawn Hull, Paulding, vs. Nicole Hull, Paulding. Divorce.
Alexzandra Bailey, Antwerp, vs. Todd Bailey, Butler, Ind. Divorce.
Real estate
Blue Creek Township —
Jerry Klopfenstein and Cherry Klopfenstein to Klopfenstein Acres, LLC, Sec.4, 1.028 acres; Sec. 4, 60.27 acres.
Brown Township —
David Grindstaff, et al, to Christopher Borger and Ronnie Phillips, et al, Sec. 34, 4.089 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Charlene Stucky to Phillip Stucky, lot 6 O.P.
Carryall Township —
Jane Martin to Jeremy Miller and Crystal Miller, Sec. 20, 0.92 acre.
S&L Schrenk Family, LCC, to Donn English and Tawnya English, Sec. 25, 5.547 acres.
Lori Kay Hoover to Heather Johnson, Sec. 26, part lots 4-5, 1.11 acres.
Dennis Shuherk, life estate, to Ronald Smith, Sec. 32, 32.292 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Antwerp Holdings, LLC, to Antwerp Holdings, LLC, Sec. 27, part out lots, 4.094 acres; part lot 32, block C; part lot 6, Daggett Third Add; lots 12-15, Schoolhill Add.
Village of Antwerp to Timothy Yenser and Cynthia Yenser, lot 17, part block B.
Sharold Jailor to Sharold Jailor, life estate, lot 3B, Maumee Landing.
Crane Township —
Charles Davis to Charles Davis and Debra Davis, Sec. 24, 2 acres.
Harrison Township —
Dwight Doctor, Jr., trustee, to Dwight Doctor, Jr., trustee, Sec. 6, 35.436 acres.
Payne Village —
Cheryl Matthews, co-trustee, et al, to Sadie Litzenberg, lot 17, Proxmire Payne Allot.
Paulding Village —
June Brown to Timothy Bakle, part lot 131, Noneman EM Acres #3.
Kevin Dangler and Sue Dangler to Joshua Pennington and Jessica Porter Pennington, lot 2, Flat Rock Development.
Robert Boyd to Jonathan Bustos and Erin Bustos, lot 48-49, Dix First Add.
Brune Printing Co., LLC, to Jamie Varner and Kristina Varner, lot 35, part outlots.
Grover Hill —
Pamela Johnson to Keith Johnson and Pamela Johnson, lots 19, 22, Sec. 26 Kinkade Second; Sec. 8, 167.75 acres.
Paulding Township —
Jerry Klopfenstein and Cherry Klopfenstein to Klopfenstein Acres, LLC, Sec. 33, 28.787 acres, 85.3 acres; Sec.34, 21.052 acres, 23.068 acres.
