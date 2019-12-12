Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Shawn Hull, Paulding, vs. Nicole Hull, Paulding. Divorce.

Alexzandra Bailey, Antwerp, vs. Todd Bailey, Butler, Ind. Divorce.

Real estate

Blue Creek Township —

Jerry Klopfenstein and Cherry Klopfenstein to Klopfenstein Acres, LLC, Sec.4, 1.028 acres; Sec. 4, 60.27 acres.

Brown Township —

David Grindstaff, et al, to Christopher Borger and Ronnie Phillips, et al, Sec. 34, 4.089 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Charlene Stucky to Phillip Stucky, lot 6 O.P.

Carryall Township —

Jane Martin to Jeremy Miller and Crystal Miller, Sec. 20, 0.92 acre.

S&L Schrenk Family, LCC, to Donn English and Tawnya English, Sec. 25, 5.547 acres.

Lori Kay Hoover to Heather Johnson, Sec. 26, part lots 4-5, 1.11 acres.

Dennis Shuherk, life estate, to Ronald Smith, Sec. 32, 32.292 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Antwerp Holdings, LLC, to Antwerp Holdings, LLC, Sec. 27, part out lots, 4.094 acres; part lot 32, block C; part lot 6, Daggett Third Add; lots 12-15, Schoolhill Add.

Village of Antwerp to Timothy Yenser and Cynthia Yenser, lot 17, part block B.

Sharold Jailor to Sharold Jailor, life estate, lot 3B, Maumee Landing.

Crane Township —

Charles Davis to Charles Davis and Debra Davis, Sec. 24, 2 acres.

Harrison Township —

Dwight Doctor, Jr., trustee, to Dwight Doctor, Jr., trustee, Sec. 6, 35.436 acres.

Payne Village —

Cheryl Matthews, co-trustee, et al, to Sadie Litzenberg, lot 17, Proxmire Payne Allot.

Paulding Village —

June Brown to Timothy Bakle, part lot 131, Noneman EM Acres #3.

Kevin Dangler and Sue Dangler to Joshua Pennington and Jessica Porter Pennington, lot 2, Flat Rock Development.

Robert Boyd to Jonathan Bustos and Erin Bustos, lot 48-49, Dix First Add.

Brune Printing Co., LLC, to Jamie Varner and Kristina Varner, lot 35, part outlots.

Grover Hill —

Pamela Johnson to Keith Johnson and Pamela Johnson, lots 19, 22, Sec. 26 Kinkade Second; Sec. 8, 167.75 acres.

Paulding Township —

Jerry Klopfenstein and Cherry Klopfenstein to Klopfenstein Acres, LLC, Sec. 33, 28.787 acres, 85.3 acres; Sec.34, 21.052 acres, 23.068 acres.

