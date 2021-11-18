Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Dupont Hospital LLC, c/o Slovin and Associates Co., Cincinnati, vs. Matthew Stoller, Paulding.

Katlyn Pettijohn, Fort Wayne, vs. Justin Pettijohn, Paulding. Divorce.

Shauna Firstenberger, Defiance, and Sierra Firstenberger, Delaware, Ohio. Divorce.

Aisha Perez, Payne, and Mark Perez, Toledo. Divorce.

Samantha Baumert, Antwerp, vs. Justin Meglich, Antwerp. Civil protection order.

Steven Smith and Sarah Carnahan Smith, Oakwood vs. Lowe’s of Defiance, Ohio, Store No. 231, Defiance. Application to confirm arbitration award.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Dennis and Paulette Frederick to Paulette Frederick, Sec. 21, 2.53 acres.

Betty Blockberger and Barbara Wirt to Barbara Wirt, Sec. 31, 1 acre.

Carl and Debbie Baltrip to Tamara Ramon, Sec. 2, 2.382 acres.

Benton Township —

Mark and Penny Price to Penny Price, Sec. 29, 0.929 acres.

Thomas Kelble, et al, to William Kelble, et al, Sec. 19, 40 acres.

Blue Creek Township —

Estohn LLC to Bill Bob Farms LLC, Sec. 10, 120 acres.

Brown Township —

Alex Anderson to Patrick Troyer, Sec. 32, 161.33 acres.

Crane Township —

Kenneth and Judith Bowers to Kenneth and Judith Bowers, life estates, Sec. 26, 3.376 acres.

Kenneth Musselman to Scott and Angela Ballard, Sec. 22, 3.892 acres.

David Gilbert, et al, to David Gilbert, et al, , Sec. 9, 101.67 acres.

Harrison Township —

Estohn LLC to Thomas Heck, Sec. 26, 41.858 acres.

Jackson Township —

Rebeca Geren and Mark Matson, trustees, to David Matson, Sec. 12, 40 acres.

Grover Hill Village —

Home 4 You LLC to Lara Ricardo and Adrian Gallegos, Sec. 24, lot 6, 0.2 acres; lot 11, 0.2 acres.

Melrose Village —

Alex Anderson to Patrick Troyer, Sec. 32, outlots, 20.226 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Ray Mullins Jr., et al, to Dennis Mullins, et al, Floyd Burt Add., lot 38, 0.215 acres.

Paulding Village —

John and Delma Ratliff to John Ratliff, Barnes Add., lot 38, 0.145 acres.

