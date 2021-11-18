Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Dupont Hospital LLC, c/o Slovin and Associates Co., Cincinnati, vs. Matthew Stoller, Paulding.
Katlyn Pettijohn, Fort Wayne, vs. Justin Pettijohn, Paulding. Divorce.
Shauna Firstenberger, Defiance, and Sierra Firstenberger, Delaware, Ohio. Divorce.
Aisha Perez, Payne, and Mark Perez, Toledo. Divorce.
Samantha Baumert, Antwerp, vs. Justin Meglich, Antwerp. Civil protection order.
Steven Smith and Sarah Carnahan Smith, Oakwood vs. Lowe’s of Defiance, Ohio, Store No. 231, Defiance. Application to confirm arbitration award.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Dennis and Paulette Frederick to Paulette Frederick, Sec. 21, 2.53 acres.
Betty Blockberger and Barbara Wirt to Barbara Wirt, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
Carl and Debbie Baltrip to Tamara Ramon, Sec. 2, 2.382 acres.
Benton Township —
Mark and Penny Price to Penny Price, Sec. 29, 0.929 acres.
Thomas Kelble, et al, to William Kelble, et al, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Estohn LLC to Bill Bob Farms LLC, Sec. 10, 120 acres.
Brown Township —
Alex Anderson to Patrick Troyer, Sec. 32, 161.33 acres.
Crane Township —
Kenneth and Judith Bowers to Kenneth and Judith Bowers, life estates, Sec. 26, 3.376 acres.
Kenneth Musselman to Scott and Angela Ballard, Sec. 22, 3.892 acres.
David Gilbert, et al, to David Gilbert, et al, , Sec. 9, 101.67 acres.
Harrison Township —
Estohn LLC to Thomas Heck, Sec. 26, 41.858 acres.
Jackson Township —
Rebeca Geren and Mark Matson, trustees, to David Matson, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Home 4 You LLC to Lara Ricardo and Adrian Gallegos, Sec. 24, lot 6, 0.2 acres; lot 11, 0.2 acres.
Melrose Village —
Alex Anderson to Patrick Troyer, Sec. 32, outlots, 20.226 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Ray Mullins Jr., et al, to Dennis Mullins, et al, Floyd Burt Add., lot 38, 0.215 acres.
Paulding Village —
John and Delma Ratliff to John Ratliff, Barnes Add., lot 38, 0.145 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.