Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County treasurer vs Edwin Horney, trustee of the Horney Family interest Trust #2, Woodstock, Ga. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer vs Eric Bradbury, Payne; Elizabeth Bradbury, Payne; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Discover Bank, New Albany. Foreclosure.
PHH Mortgage Corp., Mount Laurel, N.J., vs Melvin Gribble, (dec.), unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, address unknown; Barbara Gribble (dec.), unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, address unknown; unknown spouse of Melvin Gribble, Scott; Medicaid Estate Recovery, State of Ohio, Columbus; First Financial Bank, Columbus; Van Wert County treasurer, Van Wert. Foreclosure.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs Janice Egnor, Paulding. Money judgment.
PNC Bank, Miamisburg, vs Matthew Hull, Paulding; Stephanie Hull, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Sarah Zamarripa, Payne, vs Evan Proxmire, Paulding. Civil protection order.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs Arani Wentland, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Dena Fitzgerald, Paulding, and Dennis Fitzgerald, Paulding. Dissolution.
Melissa Simonin, Paulding, vs Jose Campos Valadez, Lady Lake, Fla. Divorce.
Angelita Halliwill, Paulding vs Jeffrey Halliwill, Paulding. Divorce.
Christina Dolt, Oakwood, vs Blake Dolt, Oakwood. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Blue Creek Township —
Deborah Plummer to Steven Plummer and Deborah Plummer, trustees, Sec. 1, 3 acres.
Brown Township —
Joseph Hunter and Ashley Hunter to Christine Shaffer, Sec. 5, 1.5 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Jason Friend to CitiGroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-C, Sec. 33, part outlots, 0.527 acre.
Crane Township —
Steven Rumage to Steven Rumage, Melinda Rumage, lots 8-9 Willow Run Sub.
Harrison Township —
Jean Kuhn and Robert Kuhn to Jean Kuhn, Sec. 5, 3 acres.
Payne Village —
Randall McNamara and Linda McNamara to Tony Zartman and Angela Zartman, lot 109, Gibson First Add.
Cheryl Matthews, co-trustee, and Herbert Putman, co-trustee, to Cheryl Matthews, et al, lot 17, Proxmire Payne Allot.
Paulding Village —
Jacqueline Walker to Micah Carr and Sannita Carr, lot 1, Noneman EM Acres Allot #1; lots 2-3, south 35 feet, Noneman EM Acres, Allot #1.
Michael Todd Burleson to Steven Mapes and Melissa Mapes, lot 32, Gasser Sub.
Jay Hanenkratt to Jenney Plotts, Sec. 12, part lot 76, SS outlots.
Jacqueline Walker to Micah Carr and Sannita Carr, part outlot 01009, Paulding Village Outlots.
Grover Hill Village —
Steven Plummer and Deborah Plummer to Steven Plummer, trustee, and Deborah Plummer, trustee, lot 8, Sec. 24, Meyer Add.
Carl Mosier to Wayne Trace Character Academy, Sec. 23, O.P, part lots 56-57, west half of vacated alley; Sec. 23, O.P., part lots 56-57, south half of vacated alley; Sec. 23, O.P., part lots 55-58, east half of vacated alley,; Sec. 23, O.P., part lots 55-58.
Paulding Township —
Joshua Reel to Paul Smith, Sec. 34, 1.93 acres.
Latty Village —
Eathon Coughlin and Megan Coughlin to Megan Coughlin, Sec. 36, 3.1 acres.
