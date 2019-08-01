Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Nicole Gibson, 24, Antwerp, home provider, and Zachary Miller, 26, Antwerp, supervisor.
Donovan Graham, 19, Antwerp, and Alexandra Kendra, 18, Antwerp, Subway.
Justin Wilson, 37, Paulding, welder, and Leah Mowery, 37, Paulding, laborer.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Jason Unger, Paulding, and Ashley Under, Grover Hill. Dissolution of marriage.
Shanda Carpenter, Oakwood, vs. Rodger Carpenter, Paulding. Divorce.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Gregory and Elizabeth Griffiths, Paulding. Foreclosure.
American Advisors Group, address unavailable, vs. Sherri Fulmer and any unknown spouse, Defiance; Sheila Harkenrider and any unknown spouse, Fort Wayne; Paulding County treasurer; Bradley Proxmire and any unknown spouse, Cecil; and United States of America, Secretary of Housing, Washington, D.C. Foreclosures.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Norfolk, Va., vs. Matthew Dempsey, Paulding. Money judgment.
First Financial Bank, successor, Cincinnati, vs. Carolyn, Timothy and Terry Lawson, Payne; Finance of America Reverse, LLC, Columbus; United States of America c/o Attorney General, Washington, D.C.; United States of America c/o U.S Attorney, Dayton; and Paulding Wind Farm II LLC, Columbus. Foreclosures.
Journal entries
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Gregory Altic, Antwerp; Peggy Altic, Fort Wayne; Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va.; and Ohio Department of Taxation. Notice of dismissal.
Cynthia Switzer, Paulding, vs. Larry Switzer, Melrose. Motion for contempt withdrawn.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Robert Adams, Paulding. Notice of dismissal.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Timothy and Jenifer Wirts to Timothy and Jenifer Wirts, trustees, Sec. 16, 39.38 acres; Sec. 9, 1.17 acres.
Blue Creek township —
Kent and Lisa Adkins to William Reed and Katie Reed King, sec. 8, 3.67 acres.
Brown Township —
Krista Gonzales, et al, Charles Jr. and Krista Gonzales, Sec. 8, 0.733 acre; Cottage, lot 5.
Mary L. Matson to Mark A. Matson and Rebecca Green, trustees, Sec. 25, 47.4 acres.
Carryall Township —
Michael Seslar, life estate, to Christine Buchan and Susan Laney, Sec. 28, 0.155 acre; Sec. 21, 0.25 acre; Noneman Carryall Allot., lot 17.
Unknown seller to Gary and Barbara Parker, Sec. 15, 4.13 acres.
Michael and Pamela Kunesh to Michael Kunesh, Sec. 15, 1.063 acres.
Crane Township _
U.S. Bank Trust NA, trustee, to Troy J. Stewart, part lot S-4, 3.183 acres.
Harrison Township —
Michael and Cheryl Bevis, trustees, to Michael and Cheryl Bevis, life estate, Sec. 30, 148.26 acres.
Washington Township —
Krista Gonzales, et al, to Vanessa Poling, Sec. 9, 14.76 acres.
Antwerp Village —
D&L Properties of Antwerp Ohio LLC to Christina Walker, Wilhelm Add., lot 40.
Thomas T. Gaisford et al to Janice Gaisford et al, Forder's Add., part lot 7, lots 8, 13-14.
J. Lyle and Karen Leinard to Jeremy and Greta Kosch, Webber First Addition, lots 12-13.
Broughton Village —
Alyse Ackerman to Eric and Alyse Bidlack, Sec. 32, outlots, lot 4.
Grover Hill Village —
J&W Apartments LLC to Brittany and Cody Motycka, Sec. 26, original plot, lot 105.
Latty Village —
Danny Reed to Kenneth Reed, Rixom South, lot 32.
Paulding Village —
Nick Mott to Nick and Sharril Mott, life estate, outlots, lot 22.
Cory Wann to Guerra Devenae, Dix's Second Add., lot 33.
Payne Village —
Seculah Jackson to Toni Winslow, Gibson's Third Add., lot 23.
National Fiber Reduction, Daniel A. Gumbert, proprietor, to LVJ Financial Ltd., Prentice Add., lots 25-26.
Scott Village —
Kenneth L. Speelman to Federal National Mortgage Association, original plat, part lots 43-44.
