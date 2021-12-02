Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Daniela Loeza Deloya, 32, Grover Hill, employee, and Candido Romero Mejia, 30, Oakwood, employee.
Harold Spangler III, 27, Grover Hill, I&R technician, and Felicia Gerod, 27, Grover Hill.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Robby Gerken, New Haven, Ind., and Kathlyn Gerken, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Eugene Vajen to Dennis and Lisa Dunlap, Auglaize Country Club RSA, lots 46-47, 0.231 acres.
Paul and Candyce Hawk to Paul and Candyce Hawk, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lots 39-40, 1.566 acres.
Strategic Increase LLC to Michael Paschall, trustee, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Benton Township —
Estohn LLC to Estohn LLC, Sec. 3, 89.01 acres.
Scott and April Schaefer to Ruger Goeltzenleuchter and Kiana Lopez, Sec. 17, 1.446 acres.
Brown Township —
Charles Booher, trustee, to Arthur and Miranda Leatherman, Sec. 27, 38.580 acres.
Carryall Township —
Louis Beregszazi to Louis and Nikki Beregszazi, Sec. 13, 15.014 acres.
Doris DeLong, life estate, to David and Hayley Woodcox, Sec. 27, 3.763 acres.
Karl Hull to Jeremy and Stacy Clark, Sec. 33, 2.73 acres.
Emerald Township —
Glen and Michelle Johnson to Norman Tritsch Jr., Sec. 30, Nolan Subdiv., lot 13, 0.39 acres.
Jackson Township —
Michael and Korenia Scott to Andrew and Cassy Kashner, Sec. 28, 1.605 acres.
Latty Township —
Pamela Fast to Mitchell Speiser, Sec. 23, 10.42 acres.
Broughton Village —
Ricky and Alisha Reader to Holly Hinchcliff, Axel Whites Add., lots 28-29, 0.694 acres.
Cecil Village —
Amanda Woodard to Rudolfo and Peggy Lechuga, Mackinaw Add., lots 79-82, 0.349 acres.
Latty Village —
Steven and Alicia Sinn to Mindy Miller, lots 46-48, 0.201 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Kevin Mercer, Estle First Add., lot 2, 0.251 acres.
Michelle Suman and Staci Sherry to Cooper Hatchery Inc., Sec. 35, outlots, 0.653 acres.
Paulding Village —
Donald Kelble to Tonette Arnett, outlots, lot 31, 1.994 acres.
Robert and Gretchen Noneman to Paulding Exempted Character Academy Inc., Hixon Add., lot 9, 0.223 acres.
Payne Village —
Matthew and Robbyn Hodge to Jarrod Childs, Tabor Add., lot 1, 0.2 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.