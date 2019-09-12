Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Naomi Evans, 26, Defiance, stay-at-home mom, and Benjamin Frederick, 30, Defiance, ironworker.
Henry Merriman, 22, Cloverdale, millwright, and Allison Bendele, 21, Cloverdale, cashier.
Sherri Hounshell, 30, Paulding, certified medical assistant, and Brandon Smith, 29, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Discovery Bank, New Albany, vs. Sandra Oller, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Justin Mobley, Payne, vs. Brittany Mobley, Cloverdale. Divorce.
Journal entries
Carolina Danberry, Payne, vs. Brett Danberry, Payne. Divorce granted.
Jason Unger, Paulding, and Ashley Unger, Grover Hill. Marriage dissolved.
U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, vs. Keith Booher and any unknown spouse, Van Wert; Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Va.; Paulding County treasurer; and Brenda Adams and any unknown spouse, Scott. Plaintiff's claims are dismissed without prejudice.
Carole Williams, Toledo, vs. Jason and Heather Graham, Swanton; and Paulding County treasurer. Sheriff sale confirmed.
Hicksville Grain Co., Hicksville, vs. Tim Font, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $17,594.11 judgment.
Real estate transfers
Emerald Township —
Linda Ganger to Steven Bergman, Sec. 28, 3 acres.
Carryall Township —
Jeremy Malfait to Joe and Rosa Graber, Sec. 21, 17.388 acres.
Antwerp Village —
James Arend to James Arend, life estate, Marilyn-Doris Add., lot 18.
Paulding Village —
Joyce Huseby to Melinda Krick, Schultz Add., .3379 acre.
Payne Village —
Jeffrey Mumma and Anna Baumle to Nicholas and Olivia Fogarty, Birkhold Add., lot 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.