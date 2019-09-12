Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Naomi Evans, 26, Defiance, stay-at-home mom, and Benjamin Frederick, 30, Defiance, ironworker.

Henry Merriman, 22, Cloverdale, millwright, and Allison Bendele, 21, Cloverdale, cashier.

Sherri Hounshell, 30, Paulding, certified medical assistant, and Brandon Smith, 29, Paulding.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Discovery Bank, New Albany, vs. Sandra Oller, Antwerp. Money judgment.

Justin Mobley, Payne, vs. Brittany Mobley, Cloverdale. Divorce.

Journal entries

Carolina Danberry, Payne, vs. Brett Danberry, Payne. Divorce granted.

Jason Unger, Paulding, and Ashley Unger, Grover Hill. Marriage dissolved.

U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, vs. Keith Booher and any unknown spouse, Van Wert; Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Va.; Paulding County treasurer; and Brenda Adams and any unknown spouse, Scott. Plaintiff's claims are dismissed without prejudice.

Carole Williams, Toledo, vs. Jason and Heather Graham, Swanton; and Paulding County treasurer. Sheriff sale confirmed.

Hicksville Grain Co., Hicksville, vs. Tim Font, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $17,594.11 judgment.

Real estate transfers

Emerald Township —

Linda Ganger to Steven Bergman, Sec. 28, 3 acres.

Carryall Township —

Jeremy Malfait to Joe and Rosa Graber, Sec. 21, 17.388 acres.

Antwerp Village —

James Arend to James Arend, life estate, Marilyn-Doris Add., lot 18.

Paulding Village —

Joyce Huseby to Melinda Krick, Schultz Add., .3379 acre.

Payne Village —

Jeffrey Mumma and Anna Baumle to Nicholas and Olivia Fogarty, Birkhold Add., lot 3.

