Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Lauren Glasper, 23, Van Wert, cosmetologist, and Brock Worden, 23, Van Wert, registered nurse.
Suzanna Libstorff, 42, Paulding, dispatcher, and James Hasch Sr., 44, Paulding.
Jamie Hicks, 24, Antwerp, customer service, and Haydan Parisot, 24, Antwerp, welder.
Lindsey Zartman, 37, Paulding, registered nurse, and Henry Manz, 34, Paulding, receiving clerk.
Bradley Todd, 58, Oakwood, and Randy Smith, 32, Oakwood, SSI.
Tiphany Slattery, 40, Antwerp, press operator, and Jason Woods, 31, Defiance, press operator.
Tyler Carlisle, 30, Paulding, self-employed, and Shelby McMichael, 28, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Dylan Keysor, Haviland, and Ruth Keysor, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
HSBC Bank USA National Association, address unavailable, vs. George Winnie, Cecil. Foreclosure.
MyCUMORTGAGE LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Charity Bollman and any unknown spouse, Payne; and Capital One Bank, Georgia. Foreclosure.
Jean Kuhn, Payne, vs. Robert Kuhn, Payne; and Paulding County treasurer, Paulding. Complaint to sell real estate.
Elizabeth Bryant Gilbert, Payne, vs. Brandy and James Watts, Paulding; and Paulding County treasurer. Cancellation of land contract.
Fort Defiance ServiceMaster Inc., Defiance, vs. Rob Weisenburger, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Kaitlynn Johnson, Paulding, s. Brandon Johnson, Paulding. Personal injury.
Journal entries
ProMedica, Sylvania, vs. Chad and Krista Roth, Grover Hill. Complaint dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
John Denherder to Devin Snyder, Sec. 3, 5.1 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Randall and Joni Wenninger to Dalton and Staci Yenser, Sec. 34, 5.092 acres.
Brown Township —
Devin White to Kevin and Cathy Eitniear, Sec. 9, 2 acres.
Jacob Vancleve and Taylor Brandt to Scott Kayser and Lauren Norbeck, Sec. 8, 4.863 acres.
Harrison Township —
Dorthy Wiesehan to Robin and Denise Trauterman, Sec. 4, .785 acre.
Norman and Angela Meyers to Norman and Angela Meyers, life estate, Sec. 28, 1 acre.
Brock Taylor and Taylor Barnhouse to Kolt and Taylor Huston, Sec. 25, 2.815 acres.
Latty Township —
Larry and Marcia Pressler to Larry and Marcia Pressler, trustees, Sec. 9, 9.473 acres.
Paulding Township —
MLJ Rentals to MLJ Rentals Ltd., Sec. 7, 0.56 acre; Arena Parcels, lot 1.
Antwerp Village —
Gilberto and Nancy Rosalez to Gilberto and Nancy Rosalez, Wilhelm Add., lot 81.
Roger Pier to Lisa Ridgway, Shirley Add., partial lots 9-10.
Olen McMichael to Ann Kaverman, trustee, Sec. 28, 6.011 acres.
Antwerp DG LLC to 5th Street Realty LLC, Block F, lot 13.
