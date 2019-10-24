Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Michelle Gilbert, 19, Moraine, and Levi Craig, 19, Antwerp, Marines.

Peggy Goodwin, 36, Paulding, and Matthew Lane, 33, Paulding.

Heath Buell, 36, Paulding, Braun Industries, and Cari Schliesser, 36, Paulding, Braun Industries.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Megan Coughlin, address unavailable, and Eathon Coughlin, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. David Miller, Latty. Monetary judgment.

Superior Credit Union, Elida, vs. Kip Salas, Paulding. Replevin.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, Westerville, vs NormaJean Beauge, Cecil, Charles Krohn and any unknown spouse, Paulding; David Krohn and any unknown spouse, Niles, Mich.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.

Journal entries

Michael Boyd, Latty, vs. Destiny Boyd, Van Wert. Divorce granted.

Anthony Watson, Defiance, vs. Diana Watson, Antwerp. Divorce granted.

Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jerry Miller, Continental. Creditor's garnishment of property other earnings concluded.

Real estate transfers

Paulding Township —

Theresa Letso to Isaac Lee, Sec. 13, Cook Second Allot., lots 7-8.

Deloris Whirrett, et al, to Deloris Whirrett, et al, Sec. 7, 93.646 acres.

Paulding Village —

Atwood Boys LLC to Patricia Hosler, original plat, lot 226.

Helen Mott, life estate, to Glenn Mott, et al, Dix First Add., lots 77-78

James Sanchez, et al, to James Sanchez, et al, Barnes Add., lot 17.

Tags

Load comments