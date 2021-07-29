Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Evan Hilton, 22, Antwerp, and Katelyn Bowers, 22, Fort Wayne.
Katlynn Fuller, 22, Paulding, and Tanner Cook, 22, Payne.
Brent Kauser, 28, Oakwood, and Brittney Sharp, 27, Oakwood.
Rayanna Bates, 40, Paulding and Vince Kline Sr., 52, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Shawn Gribble and unknown spouse, Melrose; Village of Melrose; State of Ohio, Department of Taxation; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
The Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp, vs. James Glass, Payne; Paulding County Treasurer; BP Metals, LLC, Orem, Utah. Foreclosure.
Sabrina Torres, Paulding, and Coy King, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Lori Walton, Oakwood, and Deandre Walton, Springfield, Ohio. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Lowell Gross to Lowell Gross, 19.688 acres.
Lowell Gross to Marc and Kristina Booth, Sec. 25, 3.079 acres.
Auglaize Golf Club LLC to Gregory and Christine Porter, trustees, Sec. 19, 5.044 acres.
Benton Township —
John and Marcia Laukhuf to John and Marcia Laukhuf, trustees, Sec. 24, 80 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Rodney Laukhuf, et al, to Rodney Laukhuf, Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Brown Township —
June Hicks to June and Earl Hicks, Sec. 31, 5.97 acres.
Robert and Kathleen Verhoff to Robert Verhoff, Sec. 8, Coder Parcels, lots 4-5, 2.99 acres.
Emerald Township —
Roger and Patricia Eckart to Charles and Holly Workman Jr., Sec. 10, 5.137 acres.
Jackson Township —
David and Kathryn Manz to David Manz, Sec. 9, 30 acres.
Latty Township —
McClure Farms LLC to McClure Farms LLC, Sec. 10, 38.795 acres.
McClure Farms LLC to Nolan and Brooke Sinn, Sec. 10, 1.205 acres.
Washington Township —
McClure Farms LLC to McClure Farms LLC, Sec. 16, 20.203 acres.
McClure Farms LLC to Hillside Acres LLC, Sec. 16, 5.001 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Walter Lang to Brian Eblin, Sec. 25, lot 99, 0.0485 acres; Sec. 25, lot 94, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Anthony and Kathleen Wilson to Dangler Excavating LLC, Dix First Add., lot 32, 0.2015 acres.
Brenden and Courtney Foy to Courtney Foy, lot 11, 0.2 acres.
David and Kathryn Manz to David Manz, Charloe Trail Parcels, lot 9 (and west 50 feet of lot 10), 0.751 acres.
Payne Village —
Emily Baumle to Ryan Bowman, Gibson First Add., lots 120-122 (west half vacant alley), 0.4684 acres.
Matthew and Aryn Proctor to David Fellers, et al, Hyman Add., lots 4-6 (west six feet, abandoned alley), 0.3599 acres.
Annette Shepherd to Katelyn Strickler, Block G Subdiv., outlot 39, lot 2, 0.2479 acres.
Elizabeth Latimer to Cole Shepherd, Townline Acres Add., lot 11, 0.2755 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.