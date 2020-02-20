Paulding County
Marriage license
Troy Hartzler, 19, Rittman, woodworker, and Heather Manz, 18, Paulding, student.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Deborah Baumert, Payne, and Michael Baumert, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Estate of Sandra Myers, Cleveland, vs. Healthcare Ventures of Ohio LLC, Peregrine Health Services Inc. and Paulding Medical Land II, LLC, Columbus. Medical malpractice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ashia Keeler, Cecil. Money judgment.
Laura Colon, Columbus, vs. City of Defiance and Stephanie McCloud, Columbus. Workers' compensation.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Courtney Shull, Antwerp. Monetary judgment.
Journal entries
Brandie Zuber, Defiance, vs. Nathan Zuber, Antwerp. Divorce granted.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. George Williams and any unknown spouse, Payne; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
HSBC Bank USA National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. George Winnie and any unknown spouse, Defiance; and Sheila Fetteroff, St. Charles, Mo. Sale confirmed.
In the matter of certificate of title for a motor vehicle, vs. Stanley Sinn, Van Wert. Paulding County clerk of courts to re-issue in petitions name the motor vehicle certificate of title.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Fred and Hilary Kohart to Fred Kohart, Sec. 10, 16.896 acres.
Emerald Township —
Bryan James and Bridget Ruppert to Bridget Ruppert, Sec. 6, 2.27 acres.
Harrison Township —
Carol Garrison and Michael Coomer, trustees, to Ruth Pease, Sec. 9, 70 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Bob Tolbridge to Bob Tolbridge, Block E, lot 2.
Paulding Village —
Julia Hart, trustee, to Michael O'Connor, trustee, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 3, lots 21-22.
