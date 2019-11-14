Paulding County
Marriage license
Andrew Hartman, 27, Payne, factory, and Evonca Gray, 26, Jonesborough, Tenn., medical.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Kristen Lehman, Paulding, and Robert Lehman, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Zachary Litzenberg, Payne, and Sadie Litzenberg, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Chelsea Zeedyk, Cecil. Monetary judgment.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Roy Wendt and any unknown spouse, Cecil; and unknown spouse of Hacker Combs Jr., Paulding. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Anthony Halbgewoks and any unknown spouse and Austin Halbgewoks and any unknown spouse, Continental. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Enerbank USA, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Dennis Lewis, Paulding. Monetary judgment.
Journal entries
Certificate of title for 2014 Heartland Camper, vs. Ken Tenwalde, Defiance. Petition denied.
Bruce Farquhar, Paulding, vs. Chris Adkins, Haviland. Order of protection filed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
State of Ohio to Amy and V.E. Schlegel, Sec. 30, 0.701 acre.
Blue Creek Township —
Linda Donaldson to Linda Donaldson, life estate, Sec. 23, 1.033 acres.
Carryall Township —
Robert Jr. and Gina Phlipot to L&P Beach LLC, Sec. 14, 2.528 acres.
Thomas Curtis to Louis and Nikki Beregszazi, trustees, Sec. 14, 0.881 acres.
Crane Township —
Larry and Ida Colwell to Larry Colwell, Sec. 10, 2.594 acres.
Emerald Township —
State of Ohio to History Matters Inc., Sec. 20, 0.25 acre.
Jackson Township —
Hasan Properties LLC to Hansan Properties LLC, Sec. 4, 60.75 acres.
Latty Township —
Roger and Nancy Decamp to Roger Decamp, Sec. 34, 80 acres; Sec. 25, 25,986 acres.
Carl Mosier to Carl and Carolyn Mosier, Sec. 28, 40 acres.
Paulding Township —
Joe Allen to Scott Allen, Sec. 16, Noneman Melody Acres, lots 13-14.
Washington Township —
Tyler Treen and Gerika Gallaher to Tyler Treen, Sec. 25, Mandale, lots 45-48.
Antwerp Village —
State of Ohio to Bowman & Bowman Holdings Inc., Murphy Add., lot 16.
Cecil Village —
General Portland Inc. to General Portland Inc., outlots, strip through Sec. 14, 8.78 acres
State of Ohio to Amy and V.E. Schlegel, Mackinaw Add., lot 48.
Latty Village —
State of Ohio to Amy and V.E. Schlegel, Rixsom South, lot 44.
Paulding Village —
Jon Kipfer and Ricki Gerber to David Bleeke Jr., outlots, lot 23.
State of Ohio to History Matters Inc., Dix Second Add., lot 35; Dix First Add., lot 52.
State of Ohio to Bowman & Bowman Holdings Inc., Dix First Add., lot 30.
