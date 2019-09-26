Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Andrea Freeman, 30, Paulding, manufacturing, and Rolland Little, 32, Paulding, process engineer.
Mitchell Blair, 34, Antwerp, forklift operator, and Lauren McCoy, 31, Antwerp.
Rollin Bullinger, 57, Paulding, truck driver, and Shanda Carpenter, 40, Oakwood, SSI.
Benjamin Troth, 35, Paulding, other, and Teresa Caballer Hernani 27, Phoenix, student.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Stan Mansfield, Payne. Monetary judgment.
William Lengerich, Fort Wayne, vs. Scott and Heather Keeran, Paulding. Cancellation of land contract.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ronald Bair, Paulding. Monetary judgment.
Journal entries
Shanda Carpenter, Oakwood, vs. Rodger Carpenter, Paulding. Divorce granted.
Courtney Foy, Paulding, vs. Brenden Foy, Paulding. Divorce granted.
Randy Shaffer, Antwerp, vs. Lynn Shaffer, Mark Center. Divorce granted.
Emily Leatherman, Oakwood, and Beau Leatherman, Oakwood. Marriage dissolved.
Dennis and Monica Recker, Antwerp, vs. Charles Sentel and any unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, legatees or executors, address unavailable. Property quieted against defendants and all persons or entities claiming under it.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Jennifer Kelley and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; and Roberty Payton and any unknown spouse, address unavailable. Sale confirmed.
Real estate transfers
Brown Township —
Ruth Taylor to Mary Akers, Sec. 22, 1.04 acres.
Harrison Township —
Catherine and Keith Wiley to Catherine and Keith Wiley, Sec. 2, 35.161 acres, easement.
Latty Township —
Janet Myers, life estate, to Mark Myers, et al, Sec. 21, 29.7 acres; Sec. 18, 1.501 acres.
Janet Myers, life estate, to Jerry Myers, et al, Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Karen Banks to Karen Banks, Sec. 27, outlots, 2 acres, easement.
Billie Wendt to May Property Management LLC, Block A, lot 11.
Dennis and Monica Recker to Dennis and Monica Recker, Bank Add., lot 7.
Latty Village —
Dwight and Lorie Stoller to Robert Habern, Rixsom North, lots 83-84.
Paulding Village —
Phyllis and Susan Crossland to Bittersweet Development LLC, outlot, 4.22 acres.
Phyllis Hawkey, et al, to Brenda Taner, Schultz Add., lot 1.
Bruce Eiserle and Shelly Balzer to Joann Price, Latty Add., lot 12.
Payne Village —
Kent and Nancy Meeks to Connie Crawford and William Develvis, Block G outlots, lot 5.
