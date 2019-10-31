Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Peggy Goodwin, 36, Paulding, and Matthew Lane, 33, Paulding.
Heath Buell, 36, Paulding, Braun Industries, and Cari Schliesser, 36, Paulding, Braun Industries.
Common Pleas
Robert Patrick, Grover Hill, vs. Emilie Patrick, Parkersburg, W.Va. Divorce.
Christina Smith, Antwerp, vs. Lonnie Smith, Antwerp. Divorce.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Seth Wisener and Mirissa Scott, Grover Hill. Monetary judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lucinda Bell, Paulding. Monetary judgment.
Bruce Farquhar, Paulding, vs. Chris Adkins, Haviland. Civil stalking protection order.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Scot Lamb and any unknown spouse, Paulding; Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp; and Ally Financial Inc., Columbus. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Journal entries
Certificate for title for 2005 Toyota, Antwerp, vs. Douglas Bragg, Antwerp. Paulding County Clerk of Courts to issue a certificate of title to a 2005 Toyota Corolla to Bragg.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Gregory and Elizabeth Griffiths, Paulding. Action dismissed without prejudice.
Huntington National Bank, by merger, Columbus, vs. Gregory and Elizabeth Griffiths, Pauding. Action dismissed without prejudice.
Cavalry SPV LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Cheryl Russell, Defiance. Plaintiff granted $18,915.76 judgment.
Anna Ankney, Paulding, and Judith and Harry Varner, Shreve, vs. Donald and Linda Ankney, Kelly, Sherry, Daniel II Ankney, Paulding; Ronald and Randy Ankney, Cecil; John Ankney, Oakwood; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Paulding County treasurer. Sheriff sale confirmed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Pershing Jr. and Wilma Fohner to Jessica Yates, trustee, Sec. 33, 20.242 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Fawn Burley, et al, to Casey Harris, Pratt Parcels, lot 1.
Brown Township —
Pershing Jr. and Wilma Fohner to Jessica Yates, trustee, Sec. 23, 20 acres; Sec. 22, 5 acres.
Crane Township —
Mark and Christine Hartman to David and Nancy North, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acres 2, lots 15-17.
Wade Gibson, life estate, to Martin Gibson, Sec. 24, 2.43 acres; Sec. 24, Dangler First Sub., lots 12-13.
Harrison Township —
Suzanne Yenser, trustee, to Suzanne Yenser, Sec. 7, 235 acres.
Jackson Township —
Mark Vance and Sue Free to Mark Vance, Sec. 9, 60 acres.
Latty Township —
Mark Vance to Sue Free, Sec. 24, 20 acres.
Washington Township —
Thomas and Mary Ward to Thomas and Mary Ward, trustees, Sec. 25, 201.402 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Nickolas and Mary Delong to Nickolas Delong, Sec. 27, outlots, 1.541 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Ronald II and Michael Speiser to Ronald Speiser II, original plat, lots 21-22.
Konnor Owens to Michael Dotson, Keck Add., lot 2.
Paulding Village —
Arline Gloor, life estate, to Randy and Ronnie Gloor, trustees, outlots, lot 2.
Marjorie Proxmire to Bradley Proxmire, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. 1, lot 72.
Arline Gloor, life estate, to Ricky Gloor, life estate, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 62.
Payne Village —
Suzanne Yenser, trustee, to Suzanne Yenser, Gibson's Third Add., lots 26-28.
