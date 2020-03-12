Paulding County
Marriage license
Candice Potts, 50, Defiance, food service, and Larry Bennett, 79, Paulding, retired.
Common Pleas
On the docket
James Sliwinski, Paulding, and Stacie Sliwinski, Fort Wayne. Dissolution of marriage.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Harvey Clemens and any unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Donald Bauer and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Progressive Direct Insurance Co., Los Angeles. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
MyCUMortgage, Beavercreek, vs. Chad Justinger and any unknown spouse, Cecil. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Christina Dolt, Oakwood, vs. Blake Dolt, Oakwood. Divorce granted.
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Portage, Mich., vs. David Rupert and any unknown spouse, Antwerp; and Paulding County treasurer. Plaintiff's claims are dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. David Miller, Latty. Plaintiff granted $16,303.57 judgment.
Enerbank USA, Salt Lake City, vs. Dennis Lewis, Paulding. Plaintiff to recover $25,898.87 judgment from defendant.
Steven and Deborah Plummer, Paulding, vs. Michelle Reyes and any unknown spouse, Payne; and Paulding County treasurer. Sheriff sale confirmed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Douglas Carnahan, trustee, to Justin Carnahan, trustee, Sec. 33, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 19.839 acres.
Bruce and Marie Shrider to Bruce and Marie Shrider, Sec. 36, 7.26 acres.
Marie Shrider to Bruce and Marie Shrider, Sec. 36, 32.976 acres.
Benton Township —
Charles and Christena Schaefer, trustees, to Christena Schaefer, trustee, Sec. 13, 27 acres; Sec. 34, 9.422 acres; Sec. 34, 78.912 acres, easement.
Don Snyder to Don Snyder, trustee, Sec. 3, 41.684 acres.
Brown Township —
Helen Maddock, trustee, to Joseph and Alana Essex, Sec. 35, outlots, 80.421 acres; Secs. 35, 12.97 acres; Sec. 34, outlot, 2.561 acres.
Jack and Margaret Craft, life estate, to Jack Craft, life estate, Sec. 26, 76.5 acres.
Unknown seller to Helen Maddock, trustees, Sec. 36, 120 acres.
Helen Maddock, trustee, to Kessler Brothers LLC, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Douglas Carnahan, trustee, to Justin Carnahan, trustee, Sec. 5, 68.821 acres.
Joseph and Alana Essex, et al, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 81.55 acres.
Harrison Township —
Charles and Christena Schaefer, trustees, to Christena Schaefer, trustee, Sec. 30, 161.094 acres; Sec. 22, 31.5 acres; Sec. 21, 59.792 acres.
Shawn Parrish and Jessica Danberry to Keith and Nancy Schroeder, Sec. 28, 1.812 acres.
Jackson Township —
Southside Retail Center LLC to Jon Dobbelaere, Sec. 18, 2.183 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Janice Gaisford, et al, to Janice Gaisford, et al, Forder Add., lots 7-8, 13-14.
Grover Hill Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Johnny Rakes, Sec. 25, original plat, lot 111.
Andrew Rickard and Patricia Jenkins to Andrew Rickard, Sec. 24, original plat, lot 30.
Payne Village —
Michelle Reyes to Jordan Childs, Smith Sub., lot 5; Block G outlots, lot 18.
Scott Village —
Janet Speelman, life estate, to Kenneth and Christopher Speelman, life estate, original plat, lot 32.
