Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Samuel Grimes, 31, Antwerp, fabricator/welder, and Amanda Zielke, 25, Antwerp, preschool teacher.
Katelyn Hughes, 27, Haviland, service manager, and Donavin Elkins, 33, Haviland, welder/fabricator.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Jamie Larson, Cecil, vs. Alicia Larson, Cecil. Divorce.
Brandon Develbiss, Paulding, vs. Kristana Develbiss, address unavailable. Divorce.
Journal entries
Rachel Newsome, Oakwood, vs. Paul Lytle, Orient. Divorce granted.
ProMedica, Sylvania, vs. Chad and Krista Roth, Grover Hill. Complaint dismissed with prejudice.
Pekin Insurance Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. Jason Franks, Antwerp; and Hannah Schlatter, Paulding. Both plaintiff's and third-party defendant's motion for summary judgment granted and matter closed.
Ditech Financial LLC, Tampa, Fla., vs. Travis Stevenson and any unknown spouse, Antwerp; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Paulding County treasurer. Judgment vacated and complaint dismissed without prejudice.
AgChoice Farm Credit ACA, York, Pa., vs. Zylstra Dairy Ltd. Antwerp; USA, Cleveland and Washington, D.C.; Marinus Van Zelst, Oisterwijk, Netherlands; Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; GE Capital Commercial Inc., Billings, Mont.; CNH Industrial Capital America LLC, New Holland, Pa.; TCF Equipment Finance, Minnetonka, Minn.; Larry Baker, Greenville; Yme Zylstra, Antwerp; and Paulding County treasurer. Receiver's final support approved and receivership terminated.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., address unavailable, vs. Alvin Simonin and any unknown spouse, Grover Hill; Paulding County treasurer; and PHH Mortgage Corp., Columbus. Plaintiff's summary judgment as to the foreclosure complaint granted.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, New York City, vs. Jason and Bethany Friend and James Hertel, Antwerp; and Paulding County treasurer. Sale ordered.
First Financial Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Rex Gray Jr. and any unknown spouse, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Paulding County treasurer. All proceedings stayed as bankruptcy filed.
Gregory Parrett, address unavailable, vs. Thomas Parrett, Paulding. Defendant ordered to comply with agreement.
Danette Potter, Cecil, vs. Curtis Potter, Sherwood. Divorce granted.
Jesus Luna-Lopez, Paulding, vs. Danielle Rumsey, Van Wert. Divorce granted.
Kelly Jones, Antwerp, vs. John Jones, Antwerp. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Stephanie Bowman to Mohawk Fireworks LLC, Sec. 31, 19.707 acres.
Ken and Denise Kohart, trustees, to Randall and Joni Wenninger, Sec. 3, 6.429 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Stephanie Arend, trustee, to Jacob Arend, Sec. 14, 5.046 acres.
Laura Cottrell to Stephen and Karen Reynolds, Sec. 7, 1.246 acres.
Brown Township —
McClure Farms LLC to McClure Farms LLC, Sec. 34, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 2.9 acres.
Carryall Township —
Michael and Deborah Altic to Deborah Wahl, Sec. 26, 0.608 acre.
Emerald Township —
Ruben and Elvira Laguna to Tyler Messman, Sec. 22, Canal View Sub., lot 25.
Paulding Township —
Dennis and Pamela Dempsey to Vern and Patsy Vogel, Sec. 23, 2.755 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Betty Booher to Guy and Alicia Peters, Sec. 25, outlots, 0.1539 acre.
Paulding Village —
Ephriam Kipfer to Jon Kipfer and Ricki Gerber, outlots, lot 23.
Matthew and Rebecca Salinas to Matthew Salinas, Dix First Add., lot 28.
Payne Village —
Jason and Melissa Rassman to Dennis and Pamela Dempsey, Gibson's Sub., outlots, partial lot 64.
