Paulding County
Marriage license
Aaron Miller, 24, Payne, farm hand, and Olivia Cramer, 23, Payne, farm hand.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs Jeneca Cooper, Paulding. Money judgment.
AMCO Insurance Co., Columbus, vs. Brad Allen, Payne. Money judgment.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Timothy Font Jr., Paulding; Julie Font, Paulding; Green Edge Properties LLC, Paulding; Roger Eckart, Penrose, N.C.; Patricia Eckart, Penrose, N.C.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Ellen Hankinson, Paulding; unknown spouse, heirs, administrators of the defendant; Glen Putnam, Paulding; U.S. Bank Trust as trustees of the American, Homeowners Preservation Trust Series, Chicago. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Edward Ringler, Paulding; Mari-Beth Ringler (dec.), unknown heirs, administrators, executors or assigns of Mary Beth Ringer, unknown address; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Gary and Judith Frederick, life estate, to Kenneth and Marianne Frederick, Sec. 21, 25.783 acres; Sec. 21, 10.129 acres.
Kenneth and Tina Rolf to Kenneth Rolf, Sec. 35, 1.94 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
William and Janice Laukhuf to Laurel Wolma, trustee, Sec. 25, 116.474 acres.
Brown Township —
Gary and Judith Frederick, life estate, to Gary and Judith Frederick, Sec. 10, 2 acres.
Carryall Township —
Virginia Cooper, life estate, to Donald Stewart, et al, Sec. 36, 20 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Keith and Kathleen Nern to L&P Beach LLC, Phase 3, lot 26 Maumee Landing Sub., part lots 5-7.
Crane Township —
Richard Erman to Adam and Danielle Renollet, Sec. 11, 1.698 acres.
Emerald Township —
Lester and Diane Kruse to Lester Kruse, Sec. 5, 6-7, Ankney Parcels.
Zeedyk Farms LLC to Muncy Haskell, Sec. 12, 7.59 acres.
Jackson Township —
Susan Aldred, et al, to Francis and Karen Aldred, Sec. 10, 0.411 acre.
Latty Township —
Janet Boroff and Tonya Schliesser to Tonya Schliesser, Sec. 6, 74.46 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Church of the Nazarene to MJ Rentals Ltd., Sec. 25, part out lot 20.
Church of the Nazarene parsonage to MJ Rentals Ltd., Sec. 25, part outlot 20.
Paulding Village —
John and Ronald Grubb to Robert and Connie Tipsword, lot 23, Dix Second Add.
