Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Tim Bigger, 58, Paulding, maintenance, and Brenda Kay Tanner, 57, Paulding, machine operator.
Nicholas Kelble, 48, Antwerp, retired, and Debbie Jones, 51, Antwerp, administrative coordinator.
On the docket
Paulding County treasurer, Paulding, vs. George Williams, Payne; unknown spouse of George Williams, Payne; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure
TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs Tera Shull, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. James North, Payne, Money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Adam Coressel, Oakwood. Money Judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Jeremy Shaffer and Nicole Shaffer to Jeremy Shaffer, Sec. 22, 10.018 acres.
Jason Klingler and Chelsea Wurster to Jason Klingler, Sec. 29, 5.011 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Stephen Lay to Caitlyn Schmidt and Nickole Kosan, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Stephen Lay and Angela Lay to Angela Lay, Sec. 36, 77 acres.
Brown Township —
Jeremy Shaffer and Nicole Shaffer to Jeremy Shaffer, Sec. 22, 18.076 acres; Sec. 28, 178.681 acres.
Melrose Village —
Jeremy Shaffer and Nicole Shaffer to Jeremy Shaffer, Sec. 32, part outlots 7-8, 42.132 acres.
Oakwood Village —
DLKM Limited, LLC, to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, lots 16-17, Taylor Add.
Antwerp Village —
David Mickelson, trustee, and Sandra Mickelson, trustee, to William Wetli, et al, Sec. 28, part outlots, 4.101 acres.
William Wetli, et al, to William Wetli, et al, Sec. 28, part outlots, 0.412 acre.
Crane Township —
Alvin Chester Copsey and Marie Ellouise Copsey to Marie Ellouise Copsey, Sec. 6, 53.999 acres.
Latty Township —
Lisa Coburn to Shane Hale and Shannon Hale, Sec. 26, 0.409 acres.
Stephen Lay and Angela Lay to Angela Lay, Sec. 32, 40 acres: Sec. 33. 1.174 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Marcus Simindinger and Lisa Simindinger to MLJ Rentals LTD, Sec. 25, part outlot, 0.1529 acre.
Paulding Township —
Robby Gerken and Kathlyn Gerken to Eric Cook and Dawn Cook, Sec. 13, 0.36 acre.
Washington Township —
Jeremy Shaffer to Jeremy Shaffer, Sec. 15, 84.952 acres; Sec. 14, 81.694 acres.
