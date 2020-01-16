Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Linda Franklin, Paulding, vs. Christopher Franklin, Oakwood. Divorce.

Jamie Jackson, Antwerp, and Christopher Jackson, Antwerp. Dissolution.

Dawn Chandler-Mitchum, Paulding, and Michael Mitchum. Dissolution.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

First Federal Bank of the Midwest to James McDaniel, lot 21 Argo Sub.

Payne Village —

James Forrer to Angela Franklin, lots 132-133, Gibson Second Add.

Blue Creek Township —

First Bank of Berne, trustee of William Eisenmann Trust to Trust Company of Toledo NA, Sec. 25, 198.881 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.

Scott Village —

Krista Gonzales, et al, to Candice Dunno, lot 11, Norvel Add.

Crane Township —

Jeanne Eberly to Simeon Shepherd, Sec. 15, part lot 4, Noneman Acres.

Paulding Village —

Brian Egnor and Rachel Egnor to Elijah Howard and Megan Neville, lots 174-175, Noneman Acres Allot 3.

Jonathan Bustos and Erin Bustos to Brian Egnor and Rachel Egnor, lot 86, Countryside Estates II.

Linda Perna to David Jones, lot 220.

Load comments