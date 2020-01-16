Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Linda Franklin, Paulding, vs. Christopher Franklin, Oakwood. Divorce.
Jamie Jackson, Antwerp, and Christopher Jackson, Antwerp. Dissolution.
Dawn Chandler-Mitchum, Paulding, and Michael Mitchum. Dissolution.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
First Federal Bank of the Midwest to James McDaniel, lot 21 Argo Sub.
Payne Village —
James Forrer to Angela Franklin, lots 132-133, Gibson Second Add.
Blue Creek Township —
First Bank of Berne, trustee of William Eisenmann Trust to Trust Company of Toledo NA, Sec. 25, 198.881 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Scott Village —
Krista Gonzales, et al, to Candice Dunno, lot 11, Norvel Add.
Crane Township —
Jeanne Eberly to Simeon Shepherd, Sec. 15, part lot 4, Noneman Acres.
Paulding Village —
Brian Egnor and Rachel Egnor to Elijah Howard and Megan Neville, lots 174-175, Noneman Acres Allot 3.
Jonathan Bustos and Erin Bustos to Brian Egnor and Rachel Egnor, lot 86, Countryside Estates II.
Linda Perna to David Jones, lot 220.
