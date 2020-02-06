Paulding County
Mindy Miller, Grover Hill, and Scott Miller, Grover Hill. Dissolution of marriage.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Melissa Escalera and any unknown spouse, Paulding; Aqua Finance Inc., Wausau, Wis.; and Huntington National Bank, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Alexzandra Bailey, Antwerp, vs. Todd Bailey, Butler, Ind. Divorce granted.
Angelita Halliwill, New Haven, Ind., vs. Jeffrey Halliwill, Paulding. Divorce granted.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Timothy Jr. and Julie Font, Paulding; Roger and Patricia Eckart, Penrose, N.C.; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Cheri Todd and any unknown spouse, Betty Todd and any unknown spouse and Dale Todd and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; Bank One and Bank of New York Mellon, West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Unified CCR Partners, Cincinnati. Sheriff sale ordered.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Damien Morales, Antwerp. Plaintiff granted $3,708.59 default judgment.
Staci Williams, Cecil, vs. Brian Williams, Cecil. Divorce granted.
Patricia Schaffer, Grover Hill, vs. Christopher Schaffer, Antwerp. Case dismissed.
Sonya Franklin, Payne, vs. Coty Franklin, Fort Wayne. Motion for contempt of court dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Blue Creek Township —
Bradley Mills to Bradley and Joyce Mills, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Beth Newland, trustee, to Michael Laukhuf, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
Crane Township —
Lee Goodwin, et al, to Ronald Goodwin, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Roger and Dorothy Gebhart to John and Barbara Carter, Sec. 36, 1.62 acres.
Jackson Township —
Clint Reinhart to Clint and Malerie Reinhart, Klingler Add., lot 14.
Anna Myles, life estate, to Anna Myles, life estate, Sec. 33, lots 34-36
Rita Robinson to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Sec. 33, Hedges, lot 66.
Marcy Iler, et al, to Marcy Iler, et al, Sec. 7, 25.242 acres; Sec. 6, 53.458 acres.
Latty Township —
Stephen Lay to Angela Lay, Sec. 33, 78.326 acres.
Brenda Nantz to Brenda Nantz, Sec. 29, 38.365 acres.
Paulding Township —
Loraine and Larue Papp to Larue Papp, Sec. 30, 34.03 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Gary II and Julia Porter to Gary II and Julia Porter, Sec. 35, outlots, 0.3062 acre; Floyd Burt Add., lot 1.
Paulding Village —
Cross Roads Venture Group LLC to RFK Property Group LLC, original plat, lot 36.
Jewel Ethel, et al, to Jewel Ethel, et al, Morrow Add., lot 4.
Jewel Ethel, et al, to Susan Brown, et al, Sec. 13, outlots, lot 5.
Donna Miller to T3 Properties LLC, outlots, outlot 1, 1 acre.
Payne Village —
Lorean McCollum to Allen Wobler, Gibson Third Add., lot 45.
Michael and Karl Wilhelm to Michael and Karl Wilhelm, Gibson First Add., lot 124.
Michael and Karl Wilhelm to Michael Wilhelm, Gibson First Add., lot 125.
