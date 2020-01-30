Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Forsythe Finance LLC, Brookfield, Wis., vs. One Boot Express LLC and Kaleb Walters, Oakwood. Monetary judgment.
Ditech financial LLC, Tempe, Ariz., vs. Chon and Josephine Salinas, Defiance; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Brandon Develbiss, Paulding, vs. Kristana Develbiss, address unavailable. Divorce granted.
Raymond Matthews, Payne, vs. Michaela Matthews, Montpelier. Divorce granted.
Ashley Lambert, Paulding, vs. Shawn Lambert, Oakwood. Divorce granted.
Ronald Rohdy, Paulding, vs. Clara Rohdy, Paulding. Separation agreement granted.
Robert Patrick, Grover Hill, vs. Emilie Patrick, Parkersburg, W.Va. Divorce granted.
Candace Caple, Antwerp, vs. R. John Caple, Chillicothe. Divorce granted.
Cody McMillan, Haviland, vs. Rachel McMillan, Ottawa. Divorce granted.
Shannon Lambert, Oakwood, vs. Megan Lambert, Oakwood. Divorce granted.
William Deatrick, Cecil, vs. Susan Deatrick, Cecil. Action dismissed.
Jessica Williams, Payne, and Shelby Williams, Payne. Marriage dissolved.
Dena Fitzgerald, Paulding, and Dennis Fitzgerald, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs. Tera Shull, Antwerp. Plaintiff granted $2,781.87 judgment.
Sarah Zamarripa, Payne, vs. Evan Proxmire, Paulding. Order or protection filed.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Janice Egnor, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $954.12 default judgment.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Timothy Jr. and Julie Font, Green Edge Properties LLC, Paulding; Roger and Patricia Eckart, Penrose, N.C.; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Chelsea Zeedyk, Cecil. Plaintiff granted $24,520.35 judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lucinda Bell, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $859.93 default judgment.
Superior Credit Union, Elida, vs. Kip Salas, Paulding. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Daniel Ryan, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $822.60 default judgment.
MST Bank, Buffalo, N.Y., vs. Jaces Sliwinski, Defiance; Stacie Sliwinski, Fort Wayne; and Paulding County treasurer. Bankruptcy filed.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Stan Mansfield, Payne. Plaintiff granted $1,065.99 judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ronald Bair, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $10,480.18 judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Kathleen Schmiedel and any unknown spouse, Andrews, Ind.; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure vacated and plaintiff's claims dismissed without prejudice.
Kaitlynn Johnson, Paulding, vs. Brandon Johnson, Paulding. All claims dismissed with prejudice.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. March and Sidney McMillan, Defiance. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Linda Perna and any unknown spouse, Defiance. Sale confirmed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. B.C. Ross Rentals, Haviland. Sheriff sale canceled and complaint dismissed without prejudice.
MyCuMortgage, Dayton, vs. Joshua Fish and any unknown spouse, Antwerp; Capital One Bank, Columbus; and Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Cincinnati. Sale confirmed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Stanley Banker and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; and Joshua Hanenkratt, Paulding. Sale confirmed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Lisa Coburn and any unknown spouse, Grover Hill; Union State Bank, Community First Bank and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Sale confirmed.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jason MacDonald, Paulding. Plaintiff granted $972.60 default judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Shelby Williams, Payne. Plaintiff granted $1,122.28 default judgment.
Jerry Shaffer, Grover Hill, and Shirley Spain, Defiance, vs. Jeremy and Nicole Shaffer, Oakwood. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Robert Boyd, Paulding, vs. Ohio Department of Transportation and Sarah Morrison, Columbus. Case settled and dismissed with prejudice.
Kenneth Potter, Cloverdale, vs. Jeffery Curtis, Cloverdale; and Progressive Casualty Insurance, Mayfield Village. All claims settled and dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Blue Creek Township —
Bradley Mills to Bradley and Joyce Mills, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Beth Newland, trustee, to Michael Laukhuf, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
Crane Township —
Lee Goodwin, et al, to Ronald Goodwin, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Paulding Wind Farm III LLC to Paulding Wind Farm III LLC, Sec. 21, 5 acres.
Jackson Township —
Marcy Iler, et al, to Marcy Iler, et al, Sec. 7, 25.242 acres; Sec. 6, 53.458 acres.
Paulding Township —
Isaac and Denise Lee to Noah Coyne, Sec. 33, Briceton Original Plat, lots 2, 14-16.
Antwerp Village —
Kurt and Rebecca Keys to Michael Mudel, Daggett First Add., lots 25-27.
Paulding Village —
Donna Miller to T3 Properties LLC, outlots, 1 acre.
Clint Reinhart to Clint and Malerie Reinhart, Klinger Add., lot 14.
Payne Village —
Richard Crawford to David and Ladonna Crawford, Henderson Add., lots 26-27.
Lorean McCollum to Allen Wobler, Gibson Third Add., lot 45.
Michael and Karl Wilhelm to Michael and Karl Wilhelm, Gibson First Add., lot 124.
Michael and Karl Wilhelm to Michael Wilhelm, Gibson First Add., lot 125.
