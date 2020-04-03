Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
In the matter of Kenneth F. Lowe, Antwerp, vs. Kenneth F. Lowe, Antwerp. Clerk of Courts to issue certificate of title for 1992 Liberty Manufactured Home to plaintiff.
First Portfolioventures I, LLC, Norcross, Ga. vs. Robert Miller, Cecil. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Veronica Williams, Haviland. Money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Anaheim, Calif., vs. Julia Wagoner, Grover Hill. Foreclosure.
Darrell Steffen, Payne, vs. American Family Mutual Insurance Co., Indianapolis. Money judgment.
Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J., vs. William Graham, Paulding. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. William Hershberger, Paulding. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Leo and Sharon Van Vlerah to Sharon Van Vlerah, Sec. 24, 5.053 acres.
Leo and Sharon Van Vlerah to Sharon Van Vlerah, Sec. 24, 3 acres.
Parcel re-platted to Pete and Kathleen Schlegel, Sec. 21, 32.15 acres
Blue Creek Township —
Julie Flint to Sarah Osborn, Sec. 14, 5.281 acres.
Rich Strunkenburg and Cayonna Torman to Cayonna Torman, Sec. 20, 1.17 acres
Crane Township —
Paul and Angela Keezer to Paul Keezer, part section 30, 1.81 acres.
Harrison Township —
Sharon Berryhill to Brooke Rothenbuhler, Sec. 36, 1.01 acres.
Latty Township —
Scott Deitering to Deitering Legacy Farms LLC, Sec. 27, 78.645 acres.
Washington Township —
Deitering Farms LLC to Detering Legacy Farms LLC, Sec. 30, 39.5 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Louis P. Rachel Jr., et al. to Louis P. Rachel Jr., et al., Daggett's Second Add., lot 23.
D&L Properties of Antwerp LLC to McDougall Properties LLC, lot 124, less 30x30.
Michael and Donna Molitor to Jason Hale, lot 12, Jones Addition.
Karen Banks to Karen Banks, outlots, Sec. 27.
Kenneth and Patricia Lowe to Donald and Hazel Brumett, outlots, Sec. 27.
Paulding Village —
Jessie Gonzales Jr. and Nanei Gonzales to Jessie Gonzales Jr., Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lot 168-169.
Shirley Finnegan to Jonathon and Susann Rhodes, Noneman Emerald acres Allot. No. 3, lot 160-162.
Aaron Manz to Tyler and Kylee Lockwood, Dix 2nd Add., lot 39.
James Allen and Ethel Jewell to James Allen et al., outlots, 0.3949 acres.
