Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp, vs. Sharon Fry and unknown spouse, Payne, and Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Katelynn Fonseca, Paulding, and Kristin Fonseca, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Flat Rock LLC to William and Brenda Bellmann, Sec. 30, Auglaize Dev. Corp. Parcels, parcel 9, 0.66 acres.
Benton Township —
Elizabeth Zartman to Paul Morehead, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 32, 0.321 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Kim Rindler, trustee, to Marvin Rindler, trustee, Sec. 5, 20 acres.
Brown Township —
Ioma McCage to Mark and Jennifer VanCleve, Sec. 26, 0.41 acres.
Sandy Pollick to Samuel and Sandy Burns, Sec. 26, 1.986 acres.
Crane Township —
Todd Coressel to Jeremy and Kathleen Jackson, Sec. 24, 0.835 acres; Sec. 24, 0.17 acres; Sec. 25, 3.57 acres; Sec. 25, 0.72 acres.
Kathy Payton, et al, to Dalton Franklin, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre, lot 16, 0.344 acres; Sec. 19, 0.138 acres; Sec. 19, 0.138 acres.
Latty Township —
Diana Finnegan, et al, to Diana Finnegan, et al, Sec. 4, 79.297 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Marie Kniceley to Jeffrey Merritte, Marilyn-Doris Second Add., lots 18-19, 0.298 acres.
Bradley and Janet North to Bradley and Janet North, Jones Add., lot 5, 0.179 acres; Wilhelm Add., lot 48, 0.121 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Joseph Pitts to Zachary Carder, Sec. 25, Jenkin Add., lot 4, 0.202 acres.
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., Sec. 25, lot 52, 0.327 acres; lot 61, 0.336 acres.
Paulding Village —
Rick Schooley to Kyle Green, Henning Add., lot 9, 0.217 acres.
Velma Albert to Greg and Ann Reinhart, Noneman Add., lots 62-63, 0.292 acres.
Marcia Brune, life estate, et al, to Scott Brune, outlots, 0.25 acres.
