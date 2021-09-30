Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Deady, 30, Hicksville, and Keri Myers, 24, Hicksville.
Tamarah Chamul, 34, Hicksville, and Alex Sandoval, 32, Hicksville.
Jamie Buchman, 30, Paulding, and Brandan Mericle, 31, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp, vs. Carryall Trucking LTD, Antwerp; Nathan Zuber, Antwerp. Cognovit judgment regarding commercial promissory note.
Chyanne Switzer, Antwerp, and Ashley Switzer, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Sara Wells, et al, to Sara and Steven Wells, Sec. 25, 12 acres.
Benton Township —
Roger and Dave Melcher to David and Lori Melcher, et al, Sec. 16, 3.164 acres.
Crane Township —
James Hertel to James Hertel, Sec 7, 69.346 acres.
Jackson Township —
Glola Parrish to Douglas and Glola Parrish, Sec. 24, 156.45 acres.
Douglas Parrish to Douglas and Glola Parrish, Sec. 36, 42 acres.
Paulding Township —
Dennis Price, trustee, to Dennis Price, life estate, Sec. 14, 6.225 acres.
Daniel and Veronica Fraley to Jason Pratt, Sec. 7, Arena Parcels, lot 9, 0.283 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Erika Lee to Nathan and Hillary Cross, School Hill Add., lots 45-47, 0.469 acres.
Sandra Temple to JD and Mary Meyer, Block D, lot 1, 0.132 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Haleigh Stoller to Timothy Wolford II, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., lots 2-3, 0.206 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Janet Holbrooks, et al, to Thomas Boroff, Floyd Burt Add., lots 9-10, lot 13, 0.6 acres.
Paulding Village —
Jimmy McMichael Jr. to Davetti Koskela, Dix First Add., lot 62, 0.212 acres.
Jerome and Karen Bortel to Ashlynn Rice, Noneman Subdiv., lot 28, 0.165 acres.
Ohio Property Hunters LLC to Cheyanne Lucas, Whinnery Add., lots 2, 6 and 9, 0.09 acres.
Dr. Edward Shrider, et al, to Holly Gibson, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 77, 0.231 acres.
