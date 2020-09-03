Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Samuel Mitchell, Paulding. Money judgment.
Aaron Smith, Mark Center, vs. Dixie Freight Systems Inc., Brampton, Ontario, Canada; Iqbal Gill, Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Money judgment.
Lindsey Smith, Antwerp, and Leonard Smith, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
In the matter of Richard Froelich Jr., Cecil. Petition motion for ex parte orders.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Gregory and Linda Brandt to Jesse and Sara Velasquez, Sec. 19, lot 78, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2.
Shane and Malisha Eitniear to Shane Eitniear, Sec. 25, 1 acres.
Larry and Mary Lamb to Gregory and Alan Manz, Sec. 36, 22.166 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Aaron Eddy to Christopher Fellers and Lindy Bilimek, Sec. 12, 1.34 acres.
Donald and Josephine Wenninger, trustees, to Donald and Josephine Wenninger, trustees, Sec. 34, 72.819 acres.
Brown Township —
Joyce Lloyd to Kesler Brothers LLC, Sec. 11, 197 acres.
Carryall Township —
Alva and Verna Schmucker to Andrew and Rebekah Neireiter, Sec. 29, 6.496 acres.
Harrison Township —
Cody Warnimont to Christopher and Tiffany Wilson, Sec. 35, lot 6, Horney Parcels No. 3, 0.34 acres.
Latty Township —
Jane McGarvey, et al, to Kent and Pamela Eddy, trustees, Sec. 34, 38.466 acres.
Jane McGarvey, et al, to Danny and Jane McGarvey, Sec. 35, 78 acres.
Paulding Township —
Russell Stoller, trustee, to Russell Stoller, trustee, Sec. 13, 54.2 acres.
Robert and Jeannine Miller to Robert and Jeannine Miller, Sec. 13, 0.07 acres.
Matthew and Suzanne Strayer to Corey and Nicole Harris, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Shirley Reid to Andrew and Craig Hullett, life estates, Sec. 27, 0.688 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Peggy Hurt to Austin Bowers, Sec. 34, Canalbed outlots, 1.17 acres.
Daniel and Jean Fowler to Ashley Parisot, lots 77-78, 0.2 acres.
Marilyn Provines to Marilyn Provines, lot 78, 0.2 acres.
Cecil Village —
State of Ohio to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., lot 14, 0.1136 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Andrew Rickard to Joseph Pitts, Sec. 25, lot 4, Jenkin Add., 0.2015 acres.
Paulding Village —
Marvin Haney, life estate, to Tracey Phlipot, lot 21, Dix Second Add., 0.0636 acres; lot 23, Dix Second Add., 0.1483 acres.
Ashley Parisot to Drayson Wenzlick, lots 48-49, Noneman Subdiv., 0.0826 acres, 0.1653 acres.
Solid Ground Lawn Care LLC to Solid Ground Investment Properties LLC, outlots, 5.05 acres.
