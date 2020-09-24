Paulding County
Marriage licenses
On the docket
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, assignee of Capital One, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Joshua Reel, Paulding.
Jeanne Gribble, Melrose, and Shawn Gribble, Fort Wayne. Dissolution of marriage.
Stephanie Bowman, address unavailable, and Ryan Bowman, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Clara Branham, life estate, to Henrietta Yoder, et al, Sec. 20, lots 2-3, Tom’s Sub.; Sec. 20, parcel B, 1.477 acres.
Crane Township —
Denise Schwab to John and Jayme Merriman, Sec. 10, 2.6 acres, 27.796 acres.
Emerald Township —
Vernon and Paula Ankney to Paula Ankney, Sec. 6, 77.5 acres.
Paulding Township —
Paulding County Area Marshall Memorial Support Foundation to Paulding County Area Marshall Memorial Support Foundation, Sec. 24, 160 acres.
Raymond Gordon to Raymond and Barbara Gordon, Sec. 27, 4.5 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Stephan and Sue Knapp to Peace in the Valley Property LLC, lots 13-14, Daggett Third Add.
Broughton Village —
Janet and William Vinson, et al, to Janet and William Vinson, et al, Sec. 32, lot 22, outlots, 1.238 acres.
Lawrence and Tonya Schliesser to Ricky and Alisha Reader, White’s Second Add., lots 28-29, 0.694 acres.
Latty Village —
Megan Coughlin to Avery and Megan Rice, Sec. 36 outlots, 3.199 acres.
Oakwood Village —
James and Carrie Branham to Paulding Village Real Estate LLC, Sec. 26, outlots, lot 9, 0.1515 acres.
Paulding Village —
Paul and Bonnie Daniels to Bowman and Bowman Holdings LLC, lots 17-19, 0.41 acres.
Delores and William Sutton to William Sutton, Cullen Add., lot 8, 0.2015 acres.
Virgil and Edna Puckett to Edna Puckett, Cullen Add., lot 11, 0.2015 acres.
Payne Village —
Melissa Rindahl to Andrew Rothenbuhler, lots 1-2, Hyman Add., 0.2604 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.