Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Kaylee Clemens, 23, Cecil, and Jacob Schlegel, 25, Cecil.
Dalton Hall, 30, Defiance, and Ashlee Ford, 29, Defiance.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Destiny Dangler-Reed, Paulding, vs. Cameron Murdock-Rolark, Fort Wayne, Ind. Declaratory judgment.
Joshua Freese, Hicksville, and Angela Freese, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Sarah Bales, Defiance, and Zachary Schneider, Columbus. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Carryall Township —
James and Barbara Secrist to Christopher Dutkiewicz, Sec. 5, 5.502 acres.
Crane Township —
Billy and Linda Brown to Billy and Linda Brown, Sec. 6, 3.74 acres.
Paulding Township —
Kimberly Dempsey to Austin Pierce and Krista Markley, Sec. 34, Briceton Leslie Add., lots 3-4, 0.267 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Jeff Cook to Jeff Cook, Daggett First Add., lot 25, 0.056 acres.
Dorothy Ehrhart to Dorothy Ehrhart, Daggett First Add., lot 27-28, 0.084 acres.
Nathan Cross and Hillary Reid to Delmon Back, Johnson Add., lot 5, 0.932 acres.
Terry and Pamela Zartman to Gibson Real Estate LLC, Snook Add., lot 1, 0.056 acres.
Janice Chambers to Vernon Chambers, Wilhelm Add., lots 56-57 (east 14 feet), 0.242 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Alfred Conner to Thomas and Sandra Brown, Sec. 26, Kinkade Third Add., lots 4-5, 0.4 acres.
Talma Gribble, life estate, to Talma Gribble, et al, outlots, lot 37, 0.2 acres.
Melrose Village —
Dale and Kathryn Davis Jr. to Brian Davis, lots 141-142, 0.258 acres.
Payne Village —
Shelby and Jessica Williams to Shelby Williams, Tabor Add., lot 5, 0.2 acres.
Jean Kuhn to Preston Moore, Townline Acres Add., lot 26, 0.237 acres.
Evelyn James to Connie Snyder and Cynthia Kipfer, Block D, lots 2 and 4, 0.378 acres.
